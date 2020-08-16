Back

86 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 16, 1 is S'porean

More updates this evening.

Syahindah Ishak | August 16, 2020, 03:36 PM

Events

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 86 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday, Aug. 16.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,747.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

There are two cases in the community. One is a Singaporean, while the other is a Work Pass Holder.

There are also six imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Top image from JurongHealth Campus/Facebook.

