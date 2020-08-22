Back

New Zealand aware of S'pore lifting restrictions, but will still advise residents to avoid overseas travel

Travel to New Zealand looks unlikely.

Matthias Ang | August 22, 2020, 07:07 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

New Zealand will not change its travel advisory to its own residents to avoid all travel overseas, CNA reported.

The statement was made by a spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in the wake of the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce's announcement on Aug. 21, that general travel to Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand and travel for overseas studies, is allowed.

A spokesperson added that the country was aware of Singapore's intention "to establish selective travel programmes" with several countries, including New Zealand, and that the move was reflective of close ties and the trust Singapore had in New Zealand's Covid-19 response.

However, changes for New Zealand's travel advisory will still need to be reviewed in response to "international developments".

Border remains closed to almost all forms of travel

Meanwhile, New Zealand's border is closed to almost all travellers who would like to come to the country by air or sea, with only New Zealand citizens able to enter the country without the need to seek approval.

For any other traveller to be allowed into New Zealand, he or she must fall under one of the following conditions:

  • Be a partner or dependent child of a New Zealand citizens or residents, who hold a visa based on their relationship with a New Zealand citizen or resident partner or parent.

  • Be a diplomat who holds a post in New Zealand.

  • Be someone who has been considered by the New Zealand government as having a critical purpose for travel while the border is closed and having been granted a visa which recognises this.

In addition, they must submit a request to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) and receive an invitation for a visa application, which is subjected to approval.

Lifting of travel to New Zealand is unilateral

Aug. 21 also saw Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung state that the lifting of border restrictions for Brunei and New Zealand are unilateral at the moment.

This means that those countries may not have made similar arrangements for travellers from Singapore.

"Of course I wish they will reciprocate", he added.

Elaborating on this arrangement, Ong also pointed to Singapore's historical record of making unilateral arrangements such as becoming a free port, and removing tariffs to facilitate international trade.

Ong said:

"So it is really an invitation to the world for a small economy, open economy like ours. 'You're invited. We're open for business. You're invited to bring business activities [and] opportunities to Singapore', and that has always been our posture."

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Air New Zealand Facebook

How S'pore law protects minors from sexual offences, explained

MS Explains: Here's how the law has been updated to ensure that minors are protected.

August 22, 2020, 05:55 PM

S'pore guide dog, Esme, dies at age of 10

Thanks for everything, Esme.

August 22, 2020, 05:38 PM

How a S'porean went from mixing demos in his bedroom to superstar DJ Armin van Buuren's playlist

Stories Of Us: Homegrown talent Effen tells us about missing out on the gig of a lifetime and insulating himself from the economic effects of a pandemic.

August 22, 2020, 04:28 PM

S'pore-linked company bidding for Newcastle United altered photos with Obama, Alan Shearer not involved in takeover

Curious.

August 22, 2020, 04:14 PM

50 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 22, with 2 cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 56,266.

August 22, 2020, 03:40 PM

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.