Lifting of S'pore's border restrictions: General travel to Brunei & New Zealand to be allowed

After a review of border measures.

Tanya Ong | August 21, 2020, 07:00 PM

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce announced in a press conference on Friday (Aug. 21) that general travel to Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand, as well as travel for overseas studies, will be allowed.

This announcement follows a review of border measures.

The lifting of border restrictions are, at the moment, unilateral, clarified Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung at a doorstop interview later that day.

Travellers to Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by these countries, and take the necessary precautionary measures.

Travellers entering Singapore

The MTF said that they have monitored the situation, and assessed that there are several countries/regions where the virus situation is "well under control" and the risk of importation is low.

Our current border restrictions will be lifted to allow the entry of visitors from Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand into Singapore.

Instead of a Stay-Home Notice (SHN), travellers entering Singapore and who have remained in either New Zealand or Brunei Darussalam in the last consecutive 14 days will be subjected to a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Prior to travelling to Singapore, visitors from either New Zealand or Brunei Darussalam will need to apply for an Air Travel Pass (ATP) between seven and 30 days before their intended date of entry into Singapore.

Applications for the ATP will start from Sep. for travel from Sep. 8.

If they require Covid-19 medical treatment while here, they will be responsible for their medical bill.

Returning Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long Term Pass holders do not need to apply for an ATP.

They will also undergo a Covid-19 test instead of serving a SHN.

Reduced SHN for travellers from certain areas

During the press conference, it was also announced that there may be other low risk countries/regions where an SHN may not be needed.

Out of "abundance of caution," however, MTF will still be carrying out SHNs for now.

These low risk countries/regions are: Australia (excluding Victoria State), Macao, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

For these places, the SHN duration from the current 14 days will be reduced to seven days. Travellers will also be allowed to serve the SHN at their place of residence.

Travel conditions under specific travel arrangements (such as Green/Fast Lane arrangements and Periodic Commuting Arrangement with Malaysia), will also continue to apply.

