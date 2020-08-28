Joseph Gordon-Levitt asking people to submit photos of 'S'porean food' for new project

Back

American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is at it again.

After previously asking people for one-sentence stories and for people to record themselves saying "poetry" in Malay, he is back with a new project involving photographs of "Singaporean food".

Almost 200 contributions thus far

You may know Gordon-Levitt from his starring role in popular movies such as "500 Days of Summer", "Inception" and "The Dark Knight Rises".

However, the actor is also an entrepreneur who founded an online production company with his brother in 2004.

The company, known as HitRecord, is an online collaborative platform which uses a variety of media to produce projects such as short films, books and DVDs.

In a recent Facebook post addressed to "friends in Singapore", he asked people to submit photos of a Singaporean dish.

His latest crowdsourcing post has garnered almost 200 contributions thus far, with many enthusiastically submitting different local dishes to the platform.

This includes Hokkien Mee.

Lohei.

Kaya toast.

And even durian.

You can see Gordon-Levitt's Facebook post here:

Gordon-Levitt on a roll

This is the third time Gordon-Levitt has taken to social media to crowdsource information for his projects.

Earlier in August, he shared a photo of a Singaporean lady jumping into a puddle of water in the rain, and asked for one-sentence stories describing the scene.

A week later, he also asked for Malay speakers to submit recordings of themselves saying the word "poetry" in the language.

This was part of an international project called Poetry Around The World, where people across the globe are invited to say the word "poetry" in their native language.

Top image via Joseph Gordon-Levitt/FB and nomnombunny/HitRecord.

