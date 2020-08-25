Back

S'pore Grab driver, 27, jailed for driving 3 female passengers in circles & to dead end to come onto them

All in one morning.

Belmont Lay | August 25, 2020, 02:55 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

A 27-year-old man, who worked as a Grab driver, drove three female passengers in circles in car parks and to a dead end before coming on to them.

All three incidents took place in one morning.

The driver, Nigel Lim Guan Yu, was sentenced on Aug. 24, 2020, CNA reported.

Lim was jailed three months and two weeks and fined S$8,000.

Lim was convicted on four charges.

They include using criminal force and threatening behaviour, as well as possessing a controlled drug.

A fifth charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

What happened

Lim worked as a Grab driver on Feb. 3, 2020.

First victim

He picked up the first passenger, a 22-year-old social work associate, at Bedok North before 8.45am.

He drove her to her destination, a block of flats in Pasir Ris.

When she told Lim to turn right as they neared the block, he turned left into a multi-storey car park at Block 149A, Pasir Ris Street 13.

The woman repeatedly told Lim to stop so she could alight.

But he ignored her.

Lim then drove to the top floor and he collided into a pillar.

The woman, who was unhurt, fled when Lim alighted to check for damage.

Lim shouted at her asking her to pay in cash as she escaped.

He also said he could show her a good time, the court heard.

Second victim

Although he was involved in an accident and having already crossed paths with his first victim, Lim was still able to continue providing Grab rides.

Not long after, Lim then proceeded to pick up his second victim in Pasir Ris.

The 20-year-old beauty consultant wanted to go to Paya Lebar Square.

After Lim picked her up, he drove in circles in the car park.

Lim then told her to move to the front passenger seat as he said he needed to collect an item.

She did so.

Lim then drove aimlessly and stopped in another car park.

The passenger asked Lim to cancel the trip.

When she tried to alight, Lim grabbed her arm as she opened the door.

The woman ran out unharmed.

This victim was so traumatised by her experience she did not take a Grab ride for two weeks, the court heard.

Third victim

Lim managed to pick up a third victim shortly after in Pasir Ris following this second incident.

The 17-year-old girl got into Lim's car to go to Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex.

En route to the destination Lim turned into a dead end at Ang Mo Kio Street 64.

He then lied to the victim by telling her he was a Nanyang Technological University student.

He also told the girl he wanted to take her back to his home.

The teenager raised her voice at Lim and told him to take her to her destination.

Lim sat in a daze in the car at the dead end.

Subsequently, he drove to Ang Mo Kio Street 63 and stopped his car.

The teenager alighted and left S$17 on the seat.

She also wrote about her experience online after it happened that day.

A screen shot of her booking showed she got on the car at 10:19am.

Three police reports in one day

The three female passengers made police reports on the same day.

Lim was arrested the next day.

A tablet containing nimetazepam, a Class C controlled drug, also known as Erimin-5, was found in his home when it was searched by police.

Lim said he bought the tablet in Geylang.

No lawyer

In court, Lim was not represented by a lawyer.

He said he was sorry and and felt very remorseful for his actions, CNA reported.

He said his mother was a single mother and he had a foreign wife.

He also told the court he was currently about to finish his course at the Institute of Technical Education.

Penalties

For each count of using threatening behaviour, an offender could be S$5,000.

For using criminal force, the penalty is jail for up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For possessing a controlled drug, the penalty is jail for up to 10 years, a fine up to S$20,000, or both.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Grab passenger and Google Maps

Non-M'sian spouses & children can now enter M'sia to apply for long term pass

Malaysians with ailing family members outside of Malaysia can also visit them now.

August 25, 2020, 06:37 PM

Seafood buffet to open in S'pore in Sept. 2020 doesn't list location, but draws attention with S$41.80++ price

It is still a concept unless there is a location.

August 25, 2020, 06:31 PM

Employer saddled with S$72,000 hospital bill after helper jumps off 4-storey Toa Payoh HDB block

She was reportedly behaving strangely for days prior to jumping.

August 25, 2020, 06:08 PM

ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 3 CTE gantries from Aug. 31 due to rise in traffic volume

ERP rate reviews are conducted once every five weeks.

August 25, 2020, 05:54 PM

MSF's addenda to President’s Address: Social safety nets to be strengthened, vulnerable will be protected

In his addenda to the President's Address, Minister Masagos Zulkifli emphasised that social safety nets will be strengthened during this time of great need.

August 25, 2020, 05:41 PM

MOE's addenda to President's Address: Education must remain an effective social leveller

Support for students at all levels.

August 25, 2020, 05:32 PM

MOH's addenda to President's address: Initiatives to ensure affordable healthcare in S'pore

MOH aims to transform the healthcare sector in various ways.

August 25, 2020, 05:31 PM

MSF, MOE & MOM outline plans to enhance social support & improve employment prospects for S'poreans

To help Singaporeans cope with both short term and long term impacts of Covid-19.

August 25, 2020, 05:30 PM

Man who reeked of alcohol & refused to wear mask from Holland Village to Bishan MRT station arrested in Yishun

For causing annoyance to the public and verbally abusing public servants.

August 25, 2020, 05:06 PM

Car in S'pore catches fire from lighted joss sticks on parking lot curb, costs S$2,000 to repair

It's not covered by insurance.

August 25, 2020, 04:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.