S'pore Grab driver, 27, jailed for driving 3 female passengers in circles & to dead end to come onto them

A 27-year-old man, who worked as a Grab driver, drove three female passengers in circles in car parks and to a dead end before coming on to them.

All three incidents took place in one morning.

The driver, Nigel Lim Guan Yu, was sentenced on Aug. 24, 2020, CNA reported.

Lim was jailed three months and two weeks and fined S$8,000.

Lim was convicted on four charges.

They include using criminal force and threatening behaviour, as well as possessing a controlled drug.

A fifth charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

What happened

Lim worked as a Grab driver on Feb. 3, 2020.

First victim

He picked up the first passenger, a 22-year-old social work associate, at Bedok North before 8.45am.

He drove her to her destination, a block of flats in Pasir Ris.

When she told Lim to turn right as they neared the block, he turned left into a multi-storey car park at Block 149A, Pasir Ris Street 13.

The woman repeatedly told Lim to stop so she could alight.

But he ignored her.

Lim then drove to the top floor and he collided into a pillar.

The woman, who was unhurt, fled when Lim alighted to check for damage.

Lim shouted at her asking her to pay in cash as she escaped.

He also said he could show her a good time, the court heard.

Second victim

Although he was involved in an accident and having already crossed paths with his first victim, Lim was still able to continue providing Grab rides.

Not long after, Lim then proceeded to pick up his second victim in Pasir Ris.

The 20-year-old beauty consultant wanted to go to Paya Lebar Square.

After Lim picked her up, he drove in circles in the car park.

Lim then told her to move to the front passenger seat as he said he needed to collect an item.

She did so.

Lim then drove aimlessly and stopped in another car park.

The passenger asked Lim to cancel the trip.

When she tried to alight, Lim grabbed her arm as she opened the door.

The woman ran out unharmed.

This victim was so traumatised by her experience she did not take a Grab ride for two weeks, the court heard.

Third victim

Lim managed to pick up a third victim shortly after in Pasir Ris following this second incident.

The 17-year-old girl got into Lim's car to go to Yio Chu Kang Swimming Complex.

En route to the destination Lim turned into a dead end at Ang Mo Kio Street 64.

He then lied to the victim by telling her he was a Nanyang Technological University student.

He also told the girl he wanted to take her back to his home.

The teenager raised her voice at Lim and told him to take her to her destination.

Lim sat in a daze in the car at the dead end.

Subsequently, he drove to Ang Mo Kio Street 63 and stopped his car.

The teenager alighted and left S$17 on the seat.

She also wrote about her experience online after it happened that day.

A screen shot of her booking showed she got on the car at 10:19am.

Three police reports in one day

The three female passengers made police reports on the same day.

Lim was arrested the next day.

A tablet containing nimetazepam, a Class C controlled drug, also known as Erimin-5, was found in his home when it was searched by police.

Lim said he bought the tablet in Geylang.

No lawyer

In court, Lim was not represented by a lawyer.

He said he was sorry and and felt very remorseful for his actions, CNA reported.

He said his mother was a single mother and he had a foreign wife.

He also told the court he was currently about to finish his course at the Institute of Technical Education.

Penalties

For each count of using threatening behaviour, an offender could be S$5,000.

For using criminal force, the penalty is jail for up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For possessing a controlled drug, the penalty is jail for up to 10 years, a fine up to S$20,000, or both.

Top photo via Grab passenger and Google Maps