Back

4 possible reasons Dee Kosh's lawyer is no longer representing him, according to S'pore lawyer

We spoke to a lawyer to find out more.

Mandy How | August 19, 2020, 05:25 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh is facing a number of very problematic allegations.

On Aug. 15, Instagram user @_epaul alleged that the YouTuber had sexually harassed him in 2018. 

@_epaul was 17 years old then, while Dee Kosh was 30. 

At least four other persons have come forward with similar encounters, one of which allegedly happened just two weeks ago.

Here's a quick timeline of how the events have unfolded:

  • Aug. 15: @_epaul posts allegations against Dee Kosh

  • Aug. 16: Dee Kosh sends a lawyer's letter to @_epaul on the grounds of harassment and defamation. The letter stated that the allegations are "wholly untrue," and demanded that @_epaul takes them down.

  • Aug. 17 (afternoon): DC Law firm, which acted on behalf of Dee Kosh, told Mothership that it was no longer representing Dee Kosh.

  • Aug. 17 (night): Dee Kosh apologises and admits that there is some truth to the allegations.

  • Aug. 17: It was reported that the police are investigating the case.

As certain curiosities have been aroused by the fact that DC Law was no longer representing the YouTuber, Mothership spoke to a local lawyer who provided several possible reasons that could have led to this.

Astute readers have also noted that Fong Wei Li, one of the lawyers who was representing Dee Kosh, is a long-time friend of Xiaxue's.

1. No formal agreement between the lawyer and client

Only one day had lapsed since the @_epaul posted his allegations before the letter of demand was sent, the lawyer noted.

As things were moving that fast, it is possible that no formal agreement had been reached between Fong and his client, Dee Kosh.

This could be in terms of payment, or the outcome that Dee Kosh wanted from the potential lawsuit.

As with any business or professional relationship, the lawyer explained, things can fall through.

2. Dee Kosh dropped the lawyers

Perhaps the YouTuber had decided to terminate the services of his lawyers, or decided not to pursue his claim against @_epaul.

This would explain his apology that was released shortly after.

3. The lawyers dropped Dee Kosh

This may be possible if Fong or his associate had discovered that Dee Kosh had not been completely truthful with them, or if he did not pay their fees.

4. Dee Kosh is seeking different representation

As the accusations against Dee Kosh have now involved the police, it may be possible that the YouTuber is looking to engage a lawyer more familiar with criminal law instead (Fong's expertise is in media and internet law).

In any case, Dee Kosh’s demands in the original letter from DC Law would still stand.

However, this could change, depending on whether Dee Kosh is still pursuing his claim against @_epaul.

Top image via @_epaul and Dee Kosh's Instagram page

Large groups seen at HDB game courts, town councils to close facilities if activities persist

One photo showed around 19 people on the court.

August 19, 2020, 06:32 PM

Jay Chou sues Chinese restaurant for using his name & face without permission

However, the restaurant insisted that they got Chou's permission.

August 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

H&M outlet at Tampines Mall will be closed from Aug. 31, 2020

The store opened back in 2015.

August 19, 2020, 05:52 PM

PAP Janil Puthucheary & Sim Ann reappointed as Party Whip & Deputy Party Whip, Zaqy Mohamad out

The two have been serving in their respective positions since June 6, 2019.

August 19, 2020, 05:24 PM

All S'pore dormitories cleared of Covid-19, 20,000 dorm residents expected to resume work

A multi-layered strategy is in place to prevent a second wave of infections.

August 19, 2020, 04:17 PM

93 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 19, 2 community cases

More details will be shared this evening.

August 19, 2020, 03:35 PM

Elderly man in China dies after getting tripped by leash on runaway dog, dog owner under investigation

An accident.

August 19, 2020, 03:07 PM

400ha Sungei Buloh Nature Park Network established, to comprise 15km of trails to explore

Steps to protect Singapore's nature and biodiversity.

August 19, 2020, 02:48 PM

4 S'pore men arrested for alleged wrongful confinement, pulled victim into car in Little India

One of the men had purportedly been scammed by the victim.

August 19, 2020, 02:23 PM

China & US are big countries, but not the only choices for Asean: Bilahari Kausikan

He said this century "will not be defined by any single country".

August 19, 2020, 01:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.