S'pore bus depot staff among new Covid-19 cases reported on Aug. 18

His role was non-public facing and does not entail interaction with commuters and bus captains.

Joshua Lee | August 18, 2020, 11:01 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 100 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore earlier today (August 18).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 55,938.

There is one case reported in the community.

This case (Case 56022) works at a bus depot in a role that is non-public facing and does not entail interaction with commuters and bus captains. He was detected as part of the ministry's screening of all staff in the public bus industry who work at depots and interchanges. This screening was a precautionary measure taken by MOH after some cases were at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub

There are two imported cases.

One of the imported cases (Case 55977) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on August 6. The second case (Case 56005) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India on August 10.

Both had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

According to the ministry's evening report, 88 cases are still in hospitals, while another 3,290 cases with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but test positive for Covid-19 are being isolated at community facilities.

The ministry added that another 183 cases have been discharged, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases who have fully recovered to 52,533.

27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Kallang Wave Mall, Seoul Garden outlet among locations visited by Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

New locations added to the listed today include Kallang Wave Mall and the Seoul Garden outlet at Bugis Junction. Both places were visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on August 7.

Several outlets (Family Health Chiropractic Clinic, Hvala, FairPrice Finest) at Somerset 111 were added to the list as well. They were visited on August 8.

This is the full list of public places visited by cases in the community during infectious period, within the past 14 days:

As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

