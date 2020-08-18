100 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 18, 1 is S'porean

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 100 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 18.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 55,938.
The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.
There is one case in the community, a Singaporean.
There are also two imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice.
Daily cases in August
Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:
Aug. 1: 307
Aug. 2: 313
Aug. 3: 226
Aug. 4: 295
Aug. 5: 908
Aug. 6: 301
Aug. 7: 242
Aug. 8: 132
Aug. 9: 175
Aug. 10: 188
Aug. 11: 61
Aug. 12: 42
Aug. 13: 102
Aug. 14: 83
Aug. 15: 81
Aug. 16: 86
Aug. 17: 91
Aug. 18: 100
Top image from JurongHealth Campus.
