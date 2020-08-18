100 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Aug. 18, 1 is S'porean

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminary confirmed an additional 100 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 18.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 55,938.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

There is one case in the community, a Singaporean.

There are also two imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Top image from JurongHealth Campus.