Changi Exhibition Centre Covid-19 facility closing after housing 14,000 patients in past 4 months

A total of 1,514 patients left in community facilities.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 26, 2020, 01:55 AM

A majority of Covid-19 patients in Singapore have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and community facilities.

According to the latest update on Aug. 25 evening, over 96 per cent of Covid-19 patients have been discharged.

Of the remaining, 78 patients are hospitalised, while 1,514 are resting in community facilities.

With this development, one of the large community facilities at Changi Exhibition Centre (CEC) is now ready to close and will stand down, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen announced on his Facebook page on Aug. 25.

CEC isolation facility stands down after four months

The CEC community care and recovery facility was set up within a span of 19 days by over 200 personnel in April, in response to the outbreak in migrant worker dormitories.

In less than three weeks, nine Mindef-related organisations managed to prepare the logistics to house around 2,700 patients with mild symptoms.

The CEC housed its first batch of patients on April 25, exactly four months ago.

During this period, CEC has housed over 14,000 patients, which account for about 25 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 patients in Singapore.

Ng said that Senior Minister of State for Defence, Zaqy Mohamad, was at the CEC on Aug. 25 to thank the personnel from over 30 agencies for their contribution during this period.

A week ago, the Ministry of Health told Mothership in response to a query regarding the use of Big Box as a Covid-19 facility that the ministry will continue to review requirements and progressively stand down or put into reserve some of the community facilities.

Top photo by Rexanne Yap

