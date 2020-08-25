Back

Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 230 cases discharged

Lowest daily figure since March 22.

Jason Fan | August 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,435.

The number of new cases reported is the lowest daily figure reported since March 22.

No new community cases

According to MOH, there are no new community cases today.

There is one imported case, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Case 56496 is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on Aug. 13, 2020, and was tested while she was serving SHN at a dedicated facility.

230 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 54,816 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently about 78 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

1,514 are isolated and cared for in the community facilities.

No new places visited by community cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Image via MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via NEA/FB.

Blind adopted cat comforts S'porean boy with ADHD whenever he has meltdown

Cat therapy.

August 25, 2020, 08:45 PM

Non-M'sian spouses & children can now enter M'sia to apply for long term pass

Malaysians with ailing family members outside of Malaysia can also visit them now.

August 25, 2020, 06:37 PM

Seafood buffet to open in S'pore in Sept. 2020 doesn't list location, but draws attention with S$41.80++ price

It is still a concept unless there is a location.

August 25, 2020, 06:31 PM

Employer saddled with S$72,000 hospital bill after helper jumps off 4-storey Toa Payoh HDB block

She was reportedly behaving strangely for days prior to jumping.

August 25, 2020, 06:08 PM

ERP rates to increase by S$1 at 3 CTE gantries from Aug. 31 due to rise in traffic volume

ERP rate reviews are conducted once every five weeks.

August 25, 2020, 05:54 PM

MSF's addenda to President’s Address: Social safety nets to be strengthened, vulnerable will be protected

In his addenda to the President's Address, Minister Masagos Zulkifli emphasised that social safety nets will be strengthened during this time of great need.

August 25, 2020, 05:41 PM

MOE's addenda to President's Address: Education must remain an effective social leveller

Support for students at all levels.

August 25, 2020, 05:32 PM

MOH's addenda to President's address: Initiatives to ensure affordable healthcare in S'pore

MOH aims to transform the healthcare sector in various ways.

August 25, 2020, 05:31 PM

MSF, MOE & MOM outline plans to enhance social support & improve employment prospects for S'poreans

To help Singaporeans cope with both short term and long term impacts of Covid-19.

August 25, 2020, 05:30 PM

Man who reeked of alcohol & refused to wear mask from Holland Village to Bishan MRT station arrested in Yishun

For causing annoyance to the public and verbally abusing public servants.

August 25, 2020, 05:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.