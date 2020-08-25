Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 230 cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,435.

The number of new cases reported is the lowest daily figure reported since March 22.

No new community cases

According to MOH, there are no new community cases today.

There is one imported case, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Case 56496 is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on Aug. 13, 2020, and was tested while she was serving SHN at a dedicated facility.

230 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 54,816 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently about 78 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

1,514 are isolated and cared for in the community facilities.

No new places visited by community cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via NEA/FB.