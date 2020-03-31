US badly needs masks, but reluctant to get N95 alternative from China
China responded by saying it doesn't know the reason behind the U.S. rejecting KN95 masks.
The United States is facing a mask shortage at the moment after getting caught in the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic.
The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country makes the problem an acute one.
As of Tuesday, March 31, the U.S. has reported a total of 163,539 infections, and 2,860 deaths.
The country has even overtaken China with the most number of reported cases on March 27.
Medical workers severely lack masks & other protective gear
Healthcare professionals working on the frontline, overwhelmed with the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, have resorted to reusing protective gear such as masks and eye masks, Vox reported.
Some have even turned to makeshift equipment to replace masks and protective suits.
A nurse who works in the city of Chicago was also pushed to the brink after she was forced to make a decision between working mask-less — her hospital did not allow staff to wear their own masks — and not working at all.
She eventually chose the latter for her own safety.
I chose 𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝒾𝒻𝑒 today… ⠀ & my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me ⠀ I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but 𝙣𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝘼𝙉𝙔𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙊𝙉… ⠀ Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape.. ⠀ A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to 𝙗𝙚 𝙧𝙚-𝙪𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚-𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙖𝙮… ⠀ I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety” ⠀ My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now … if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..” ⠀ I replied, “But it’s Airborne… those surgical masks won’t protect us ..” ⠀ My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..” ⠀ I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & 𝕟𝕠 𝕠𝕟𝕖 𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖 𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕤 𝕒 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕞𝕒𝕤𝕜 𝕠𝕟” ⠀ I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives … ⠀ Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point.. ⠀ I thought to myself.. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘐 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘴..? ⠀ I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes.. ⠀ “Can I please just wear 𝐦𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐍𝟗𝟓 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐤… I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ” ⠀ My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it. ⠀ So I gave report, & left. ⠀ America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe. Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.
The situation is so bad a doctor in New Jersey said going to work now is like sending “lambs to the slaughterhouse”.
Refuses to import readily-available alternative from China
Despite the drastic lack of masks, the U.S. federal government has refused to import an alternative to the N95 masks that is in abundance — the KN95 masks, which are largely manufactured in China.
The KN95 functions like the N95 mask, and is said by the American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be as effective as the latter.
The CDC has also listed the KN95 mask as one of the “suitable alternatives” when it comes to providing protection during the Covid-19 response when “supplies are short”.
However, KN95 masks cannot be legally imported by American hospitals as they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
And in spite of the pressing need for masks, the FDA had failed to include KN95 masks from China in an emergency authorisation for non-N95 masks, BuzzFeed News pointed out.
Other alternatives from countries and regions, such as Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, were approved instead.
People fundraising to get masks to hospitals
But mask importers are at work to get KN95 masks to hospitals as donations, which are accepted.
To do this, fundraisers and volunteer organisations navigate “a newly formed unofficial grey market”, Vox reported.
The U.S. has also accepted donations of N95 masks, gloves, gowns, and other medical supplies from China, The New York Times reported.
The supplies, however, will barely meet the need of what American hospitals need.
China responds
China has responded to the FDA’s rejection of China-made KN95 masks.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday, April 1, that while the certification standards of medical supplies can vary across countries, it should not be stopping them from cooperating to fight against the viral outbreak, Xinhua reported.
She also said she does not know why the U.S. had chosen to reject the masks.
Previously, in a pointed remark made by another Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang, on March 20, China had also suggested for others not to use “made in China” masks should they believe China-made goods are contaminated with the virus.
The comment was likely referring to China’s ability to manufacture the masks that the U.S. currently needs.
U.S.-China tensions continuing
The U.S. and China could not be any more different now in terms of where they stand with regards to the pandemic.
While China is now in a position to help others, with Chinese President Xi Jinping recently pushing for a “health silk road”, U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure domestically for his perceived mishandling of the crisis.
Critics said his response to the viral outbreak was slow and dismissive.
He was also slammed for sending medical supplies to China in early February, in a sign of a lack of preparation for the pandemic that was to come.
And while Trump had stopped using the term “Chinese virus”, and spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone, indicating a deescalation of tensions between the two major countries, his administration had kept up the hostility towards China.
For instance, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had accused China of spreading disinformation about the pandemic, avoiding responsibility and confusing the world about the originator of the virus.
