US Covid-19 deaths exceed 9/11 deaths

Dire.

Sumita Thiagarajan | April 1, 12:04 pm

The number of Covid-19 deaths has exceeded 800 in a single day in the United States on Mar. 31, 2020.

Out of these deaths, 332 were reported in New York.

Deaths in U.S. has surpassed China’s

As of Apr. 1, 11am, the number of reported deaths from Covid-19 in the U.S. is 3,889 and has surpassed China’s reported death toll of 3,305.

Over one-third of the total number of deaths have happened in New York, with 1,550 deaths reported.

Washington unable to provide figures for Covid-19 since Mar. 28

Over 24,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Mar. 31.

However, this did not include figures from Washington state.

The state has been experiencing a technical problem with their health department’s system, which is supposed to track the outbreak.

It was reported that the state has not been able to provide updates on Covid-19 figure since Mar. 28.

The U.S. currently has 188,578 cases in total.

Covid-19 has killed more people in the U.S. than Sep. 11 attacks

According to members of the White House coronavirus task force, Anthony S. Fauci and Deborah Birx, they projected that the country’s death toll could exceed 200,000 during the pandemic, reported The Washington Post.

The total number of Covid-19 reported deaths in the U.S. on Mar. 31 has exceeded the death toll of the Sep. 11 attacks, which happened in 2001, and killed around 3,000 people.

Top photo by Aditya Vyas/Unsplash

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Sumita dreams of a world where humans live in perfect harmony with animals, including rats, pigeons and cockroaches. If you’re bored, you can always ask Sumita to tell you cool facts about our native snakes, or bomb-sniffing hero rats.

