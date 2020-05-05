fbpx

S’pore Zoo, Bird Park, Night Safari & River Safari suspend operations for 1st time in history

WRS will take the time to look after its staff, and the nearly 15,000 animals in its parks.

Joshua Lee | April 4, 01:42 pm

The parks under Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) — the Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo — will be suspending its operations for the first time in history.

In line with PM Lee’s announcement yesterday (Apr. 3) that all non-essential services and sectors are to close Apr. 7, WRS will be closing its zoological parks to visitors.

“This is the first time that we are suspending operations at our parks,” said WRS in a Facebook post, adding that it will focus on looking after its staff and the nearly 15,000 animals in its parks.

WRS also said that it will provide an update on ticket validity and park membership on Wednesday (Apr. 8).

“Thank you for supporting our parks. Every visit means a lot to us and helps support the animals under our care. We will miss you, and plan to continue sharing amazing stories about our animal family and their care teams over the coming weeks. Stay tuned!”

Top image credit: WRS/Facebook.

