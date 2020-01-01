PM Lee: S’poreans should go out only if ‘essential’, stay at home as much as possible

On Apr. 3, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation to give an update on the Covid-19 situation.

In his address, he said that there has to be tighter restrictions on movements and gatherings of people.

Stay at home as much as possible

Lee advised Singaporeans to stay at home as much as possible.

He said that gatherings should be confined to your household. This means that you should avoid visiting extended families who are not living with you, especially if they are elderly and vulnerable.

He said that Singaporeans should avoid socialising with others beyond their household as well.

In his address, he announced that most workplaces are to close, except for essential services and key economic sectors. This will take effect from next Tuesday (Apr. 7).

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open.

Go out only for “essential things”

PM Lee said that people should go out only to do “essential” things.

This includes:

Going to work (if you are in essential services or key economic sectors),

To buy food or to get take-out from restaurants and hawker centres, or

To exercise in parks while keeping a safe distance from others.

“If we don’t go out, if we avoid contact with others, then the virus won’t be able to spread,” he said.

