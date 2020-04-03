fbpx

Back

PM Lee’s magical language-changing cup & other memes from a very serious day in S’pore

Tough times ahead, humour much needed.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 3, 08:39 pm

Events

Share

Today was not the best day in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.

The morning saw another tragic death, the fifth, in the fight against Covid-19.

86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S’pore

The afternoon saw enhanced measures rolled out to combat the outbreak in Singapore.

You can read more here.

All retail outlets in S’pore, except those providing essential services, to close from Apr. 7, 2020

Basically, this.

Lawrence Wong: Stay at home

But in the midst of uncertain times for Singapore, humour was still very much present.

The unwitting star of the PM’s speech was a nifty little blue cup, from which he would take a sip before speaking again, sometimes in a different language.

Here it is:

SS from PMO Facebook

Here are some memes related to the cup:

For the NSFs:

Some noticed the magic bestowed in the cup.

Many focused on the cup’s ability to help the drinker code-switch.

Other quirky things included this super-accurate descriptor.

And perhaps how some might have misheard really clear words.

Also policy makers, please hire this person.

Image from Animal Crossing Singapore Facebook Group/ Nancy Ong

Problem solved.

Related story:

More people in S’pore getting scammed while trying to buy Nintendo Switch

Image from PMO FB and Hashmeta

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

FT: 3M refused Trump's demand to divert 10 million N95 masks produced in S'pore to the US

The masks are produced in Singapore and exported to countries in Asia.

April 3, 09:36 pm

Covid-19: Restaurant on 57th floor of MBS is 1 of 3 new clusters in S'pore

Three more clusters.

April 3, 09:30 pm

US doctor: People in the community are at the frontline, not healthcare workers

Stay at home.

April 3, 08:50 pm

Lawrence Wong explains why govt changes position on mask wearing now

Now can wear a reusable mask if you are well but still have to save on surgical masks.

April 3, 07:13 pm

All S'pore residents can collect 1 free reusable mask each at CCs & RCs from April 5

Don't throw after use ah.

April 3, 07:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close