PM Lee’s magical language-changing cup & other memes from a very serious day in S’pore
Tough times ahead, humour much needed.
Upsurge
Today was not the best day in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.
The morning saw another tragic death, the fifth, in the fight against Covid-19.
86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S’pore
The afternoon saw enhanced measures rolled out to combat the outbreak in Singapore.
You can read more here.
All retail outlets in S’pore, except those providing essential services, to close from Apr. 7, 2020
Basically, this.
But in the midst of uncertain times for Singapore, humour was still very much present.
The unwitting star of the PM’s speech was a nifty little blue cup, from which he would take a sip before speaking again, sometimes in a different language.
singapore has just turned into a PM Lee tea cup fandom
— 𝐞𝐦 🌾 (@kangbriwoon) April 3, 2020
i love pm lee though.. mans is so intelligent he really changed the language he was speaking every time he took a sip out of his blue cup..
— daph (@podjoon) April 3, 2020
PM Lee casually putting my A1 for O Level Malay™ to shame
— akif (@kifazman) April 3, 2020
Every single time PM Lee sips a drink, he speaks another language. I would like whatever his drinking.
— Nor Asyraf (@norasyraf) April 3, 2020
Notice how PM Lee takes a sip of water when switching to another language it's definitely a polyjuice potion.
— Jovi Ho (@hovsjovs) April 3, 2020
Here it is:
Here are some memes related to the cup:
For the NSFs:
Some noticed the magic bestowed in the cup.
Many focused on the cup’s ability to help the drinker code-switch.
Other quirky things included this super-accurate descriptor.
And perhaps how some might have misheard really clear words.
Also policy makers, please hire this person.
Problem solved.
Related story:
More people in S’pore getting scammed while trying to buy Nintendo Switch
Image from PMO FB and Hashmeta
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.