PM Lee’s magical language-changing cup & other memes from a very serious day in S’pore

Today was not the best day in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.

The morning saw another tragic death, the fifth, in the fight against Covid-19.

The afternoon saw enhanced measures rolled out to combat the outbreak in Singapore.

But in the midst of uncertain times for Singapore, humour was still very much present.

The unwitting star of the PM’s speech was a nifty little blue cup, from which he would take a sip before speaking again, sometimes in a different language.

singapore has just turned into a PM Lee tea cup fandom — 𝐞𝐦 🌾 (@kangbriwoon) April 3, 2020

i love pm lee though.. mans is so intelligent he really changed the language he was speaking every time he took a sip out of his blue cup.. — daph (@podjoon) April 3, 2020

PM Lee casually putting my A1 for O Level Malay™ to shame — akif (@kifazman) April 3, 2020

Every single time PM Lee sips a drink, he speaks another language. I would like whatever his drinking. — Nor Asyraf (@norasyraf) April 3, 2020

Notice how PM Lee takes a sip of water when switching to another language it's definitely a polyjuice potion. — Jovi Ho (@hovsjovs) April 3, 2020

