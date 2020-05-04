fbpx

All mid-year examinations in S’pore cancelled: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung

"Stay safe, stay home and stay curious," the Education Minister said.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 05:23 pm

As part of the nationwide “circuit breaker” effort, all primary, secondary, Pre-University and Institutes of Higher Learning, including students from Special Education (SPED) schools, will shift to full Home-Based Learning (HBL) from April 8 to May 4, 2020.

Following the national address made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Apr. 3, the multi-ministry taskforce shared more details about the new measures that the government is implementing.

Home-Based Learning from April 8 to May 4

These additional measures work as a “circuit breaker” to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore as the country experiences a recent spike in the number of locally transmitted cases.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, said that the one-day trial in the past week has helped the students and teachers to prepare for HBL.

The ministry has loaned 4,000 laptops and WiFi dongles to students in need.

Schools closed from Apr. 8: All students in S’pore to engage in home-based learning

Mid-year examinations cancelled

With HBL, some adjustments have been made to school-based assessments and examinations for the year, the Minister of Education, Ong Ye Kung, announced.

All school-based Mid-Year Examinations will be cancelled.

However, national examinations, including the mid-year GCE O- and A-Level Mother Tongue Language examinations in June, Year-End Examinations and Primary School Leaving Examinations will proceed as planned, and with the necessary precautionary measures in place.

IHLs are already having almost all their class-based modules online, and stepped up safe distancing measures on their campuses. Many universities have adjusted their assessments to pass/fail format.

More adjustments will be made when necessary and Ong urged the students to “stay safe, stay [at] home, and stay curious” during this period.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

