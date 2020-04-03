fbpx

Schools closed from Apr. 8: All students in S’pore to engage in home-based learning

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 3, 04:06 pm

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on April 3, 2020 that all schools will conduct home-based learning (HBL).

Starting April 8, all students will shift to full HBL.

All preschool and student care centres will also be closed, but will provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

This announcement comes about a week after Education Minister Ong Ye Kung announced a “blended learning model” initiative.

Students to stay at home 1 day a week to support safe distancing measures: Ong Ye Kung

This initiative basically implemented a one day per week HBL.

