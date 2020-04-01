fbpx

Covid-19: 3 medical workers at SGH & NTFGH among newly-infected cases

A nurse, doctor, and a clinical research coordinator have been infected.

Julia Yeo | April 1, 10:13 pm

74 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Ministry of Health on April 1, 2020.

Cases 951, 952, 978 are medical workers

MOH’s update highlighted that three medical workers were among these 74 cases — a nurse and a clinical research coordinator from Singapore General Hospital (SGH), and a doctor from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

They are cases 951, 952 and 978.

Two of them are unlinked cases as of April 1 and one has a travel history to UAE.

Contact tracing is underway.

Here are the details of these three cases:

Case 951

Case 951 is a 29-year-old female Singapore Citizen.

She has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions.

She is employed as a clinical research coordinator at SGH.

She reported onset of symptoms on March 30, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on March 31 afternoon.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work at SGH on March 30 but had not interacted with patients.

Case 952

Case 952 is a 37-year-old female Singapore Citizen who had been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 14 to 20. She is employed as a nurse at SGH.

She reported onset of symptoms on March 30, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on March 31 afternoon.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at SGH.

Prior to hospital admission, she had gone to work on March 30.

Case 978

Case 978 is a 26-year-old female Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She is employed as a doctor at NTFGH.

She reported onset of symptoms on March 31, and subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on April 1 morning.

She is currently warded in an isolation room at National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She is employed as a doctor at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

Singapore currently has a total of 1,000 cases of Covid-19:

Covid-19: S’pore hits 1,000 cases with 74 new cases reported on Apr. 1

