Covid-19: S’pore hits 1,000 cases with 74 new cases reported on Apr. 1

On Apr. 1, the Ministry of Health announced 74 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,000.

Of the 74 new cases, 20 are imported, while 54 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad.

The 20 imported cases had travel history to Australia, Europe, South America, Africa, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.

Of the local cases:

29 cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

25 cases are unlinked.

Five more patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Singapore has a total of 245 discharged cases as of April 1, 2020. Of the remaining 457 existing patients, 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Contact tracing is underway for 115 unlinked cases.

Here are the details of these 74 new Covid-19 patients:

