S’poreans affected by Covid-19 economic impact form long queues to get S$500 in financial aid

Applications for the Temporary Relief Fund just opened on Apr. 1 and long queues have since formed at community centres (CCs) and social service offices (SSOs) around Singapore.

These Singaporeans, should they fit the necessary criteria, will receive some financial aid which will hopefully help to tide them through this pandemic.

What is the Temporary Relief Fund?

The aid is part of the Temporary Relief Fund, which was first announced among a slew of financial assistance measures by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat during the Resilience Budget.

A total of S$145 million will be set aside for unemployment benefits.

This money will be channeled to low and middle-income Singaporeans whose livelihoods have been affected by Covid-19.

According to press release by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, the fund specifically targets those who have lost their jobs or faced a 30 per cent decrease in income due to Covid-19, and require urgent help with basic living expenses.

Eligible applicants will receive a one-off S$500 cash payout.

Long queues and safe distancing

Numerous Singaporeans have turned up to apply for assistance at various community clubs, as photos on Facebook show.

Long queues can be seen extending all the way across the empty space at Nee Soon East Community Club.

Safe distancing measures were implemented as well, with tape marking out queueing positions on the floor and chairs for waiting applicants spaced apart.

Some things to note

Several MPs have also been walking the ground to check on the situation since applications started.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee and Speaker for Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin both thanked the SSO and People’s Association staff and volunteers for their hard work.

The latter said that when he left at 10pm, the staff and volunteers were still busy typing away and keying in details of the cases.

Both revealed that some of the applicants they talked to included taxi and private hire drivers, dance instructors, stewards and stewardesses, and tour guides.

Lee highlighted in another Facebook post a list of things Singaporeans should take note of before applying.

To process the applications quickly, applicants should:

Bring their NRIC.

Provide a letter of retrenchment, or document/letter/email/payslip/appointment book showing loss of income of 30% or more.

For those who have difficulty producing documents such as income slips because of the nature of their work, appointment records, food delivery or private hire app records/screenshots suffice.

Provide a Paynow account so the cash transfers can take place more quickly, instead of by cheque.

Covid-19 Support Grant

Another scheme, the Covid-19 Support Grant, will also help Singaporeans who have lost their job to the impact of Covid-19.

From May 1, 2020, lower to middle-income Singaporean Citizens and PRs who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 can receive help from Covid-19 Support Grant.

They can receive S$800 a month for three months, if they agree to receive employment and training support from Workforce Singapore and the Employment and Employability Institute.

Related story:

Top photo from Audi Khalid / FB and Desmond Lee / FB