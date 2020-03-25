fbpx

Covid-19: S’porean workers who become unemployed can get S$800 a month over 3 months

They have to meet certain criteria, such as having per capita household income of S$3,100 a month or less.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 05:26 pm

Low- and middle-income Singaporean workers who become unemployed can receive a grant of S$800 a month over three months between May and September 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Thursday, March 26.

This money is to help them look for a new job or undergo training under the Covid-19 Support Grant.

Those who are eligible must not have a per capita household income of S$3,100 a month or live in a property with an annual value of S$21,000 or more, among other criteria.

Beneficiaries can apply at their nearest social service offices (SSOs).

Unemployment benefits increased

A total of S$145 million will be set aside for unemployment benefits.

This includes allowing residents who require help more urgently to tap the Temporary Relief Fund, which they can access via the SSOs and community centres from April.

Eligibility for the ComCare scheme will be eased.

This is a government welfare programme that provides assistance to Singaporeans who fall into financial hardship.

The Care and Support package, originally valued at S$1.6 billion, will now cost about S$4.6 billion.

Depending on income, cash payouts for all adult Singaporeans will now be tripled to a range of S$300 to S$900.

The additional cash payout given to each Singaporean parent with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and younger will also be tripled from S$100 to S$300.

Singaporeans aged 50 and over will receive a S$100 top-up in their bank accounts instead, as previously the money was set to go into their PAssion cards.

DPM Heng said this is to avoid the need to queue at top-up stations.

These cash payouts will be disbursed between August and September this year.

Grocery vouchers given to needy Singaporeans this year will also triple from S$100 to S$300.

They will receive S$400 in grocery vouchers over 2020 and 2021, taking into account the S$100 voucher given to them next year.

DPM Heng also said: “The best way to safeguard the well-being of our people is by supporting them to stay employed.”

