Joseph Schooling gamely makes himself a meme to encourage work-from-home

Sometimes you make millions, sometimes you make memes.

Mandy How | April 2, 03:54 pm

Joseph Schooling, Singapore’s favourite Olympian, is heeding the government’s advice to work from home.

Here he is, training hard in the bathtub:

In his caption on Apr. 2, Schooling encourages everyone to heed the government’s advice to work from home.

The swimmer adds that “it’s the least” individuals can do to thank and support frontline workers in Singapore.

Anyway, it is now an offence to not telecommute ,if your job scope allows it.

Schooling credits the meme idea to Wake Up Singapore, a social media page that came up with the meme on Schooling.

Photo via Wake Up Singapore on Facebook

Work-from-home memes

If you haven’t seen it around, a series of work-from-home memes has sprouted up in recent weeks, as governments across the globe implement the measure.

Here are some prime examples that has been going around on the internet:

Top image via Joseph Schooling’s Instagram

