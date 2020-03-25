Lawrence Wong: Rising number of unlinked local Covid-19 cases in S’pore is ‘particularly worrying’

The number of imported Covid-19 cases has gone down, but Singapore’s next and biggest area of concern is the rising number of unlinked local cases.

More new unlinked cases popping up

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Mar. 31), co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce for Covid-19 Lawrence Wong said that the number of returnees to Singapore has tapered off.

“In terms of the number of returnees coming back to Singapore, the numbers have come down. I had highlighted last week that we were seeing about 1,200 returnees coming back from the U.S., UK alone. That number today is about 300. If you look at returnees coming back from the entire world through our airport every day, it’s about 1,500.”

Returnees from the UK and U.S. are isolated upon their return, ensuring that they do not transmit the virus (if they happen to be infected) to their families and community.

However, what Wong finds “particularly worrying” right now are the locally transmitted cases, especially the unlinked ones which are popping up.

As of Mar. 31, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 47 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 926. Of the 47 new cases, 18 of the 31 locally-transmitted cases are unlinked.

The rising number of unlinked cases poses a strain on the contact tracing team, which is doing its best to identify and ring-fence clusters, said Wong, stressing again the importance of every Singaporean doing their part with regard to safe distancing.

Director of Medical Services at the Ministry of Health Kenneth Mak noted that the rising numbers of unlinked cases are a reflection of exposures these infected individuals “have already had in the past”.

“And it’s often as a result of exposure to people who are infected, who persist on in these activities. And it’s therefore important for all of us to therefore assist in controlling the creation and propagation of clusters by obeying these measures.”

Singaporeans need to understand the point of safe distancing

Wong added that he was very encouraged by Singaporeans’ responses to the mandatory safe distancing measures announced on Mar. 24, including the closure of bars, clubs, and other entertainment outlets.

However, he added, Singaporeans also need to understand the spirit behind the safe distancing measures.

“Very often we still get people, you know, asking us, ‘Can I do this? Can I do that? Can I hold a party in my home? Maybe we’re just just nice 10 people. It’s just meeting the limit, it’s just meeting the rule, is it okay?'”

“But that really misses the point,” said Wong, adding that the point is to reduce activity level, minimise contact with others, and slow down the spread of the virus.

“We really need every Singaporean to do his and her part,” he said, urging the public to stay home as much as possible, avoid crowded places, and minimise contact with people outside of one’s immediate family.

These safe distancing measures must be taken to heart by Singaporeans, said Wong, otherwise Singapore might see more local and unlinked cases popping up by the end of the month, or even sooner.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed this point too, noting that many Singaporeans have yet to heed the advice of the taskforce with respect to participating in social gatherings and congregating in groups.

“In the past week, I’m heartened to see that many Singaporeans are starting to modify their behaviour, and to adopt safe distancing as part of their life. But I’m concerned that many more still have not heeded our advice, and have carried on with social activities, such as shopping, participating in social gatherings, as well as congregating in groups. I know safe distancing measures are quite onerous, not easy to do it, and sometimes even painful. Hence, the taskforce did not take it lightly in implementing these measures. But for safe distancing to work to slow down the spread of Covid-19, all Singaporeans have to play a part.”

Linked cases often linked by social activities

Mak also pointed out that many local cases are connected by their social gatherings and common activities:

“Many of them were linked by activity, and it includes social gatherings, links by virtue of being in the same household, in other words, family members, linked by virtue of working together with colleagues at the workplace and other social activities, including singing classes.”

This, said Mak, reinforces the importance of the measures taken to enhance physical distancing and safe separation.

“Every effort we take for safe distancing, staying away from others, and preventing further exposure of others to potential infection makes a difference when it comes to trying to control infection.”

Top image via NUS News.