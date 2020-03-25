fbpx

Back

PM Lee makes police report over fake personal email asking for S’poreans’ perspectives on Covid-19

He has stated that recipients of the email should neither reply nor forward it.

Matthias Ang | March 30, 12:57 pm

Events

Free 2-Year GNC VIP Membership for Mothership Readers + 20% Storewide

25 March 2020 - 31 March 2020, -

62 GNC stores island-wide or sign up and check-out for free via GNC online using code MSVIP

Share

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has filed a police report over the circulation of a false personal email requesting the ‘contribution and thoughts’ of Singaporeans regarding the Covid-19 situation.

Email is a phishing scam

In a Facebook post put up on Mar. 30, Lee debunked the email as false and attached a photo of the email in question, with the words “phishing scam” overlaid over the image in red.

Noting that the email encouraged recipients to reply with their perspectives on the ongoing outbreak, he said that recipients should not reply to the email, provide their personal information, or forward it towards their friends and family.

He added,”These are unscrupulous characters trying to exploit the current crisis to dupe you. Be extra careful, and stay safe online.”

What did the email itself say?

The email began with a reassurance that Singapore’s government was responding to the ongoing pandemic and that they were “humbled” by the commitments and contributions of Singaporeans.

Attempted to sound superficially similar to PM Lee’s speech

It then attempted to strike a superficially similar tone and sentiment to PM Lee’s second address on Covid-19 by stating:

“From the onset of this situation, we have been working hand in hand with the appropriate ministries for accurate and up-to-date information, and our plan reflects those inputs.

As things evolve, we are actively monitoring the crisis and assessing the risks. We are ready to implement immediate changes to ensure a high level of safety.

For comparison, here is an excerpt from PM Lee’s speech in question:

“I am sharing these plans with you to reassure you that we are on top of things, and thinking ahead. We anticipated the medical and economic consequences. I am confident that we can deal with them.”

Points to preventive measures implemented, without going into details

Subsequently, the email touched on the “preventive measures” implemented thus far, such as “closing down populated places” and “implementing movement restriction order.”

It also highlighted the “supplementary budget” implemented to “counter economic fallout”.

However, the email does not give the specific details as to what any of these measures entail, such as the closure of bars, clubs and cinemas, nor does it give any specific information about the Resilience Budget.

The email then concluded with the statement that it was a “personal email” from Lee which he monitored himself personally, along with the following request:

“I will appreciate a response, your contribution and thoughts towards these trying times.”

Here is PM Lee’s post in full:

“A fake email that purports to come from me is circulating online. The email gives an update on the COVID-19 situation, and encourages them to respond with their contributions and thoughts to the situation.

If you receive such an email, do not respond to it. Also do not provide any personal information. And please do not forward it to your friends and family.

I have reported the incident to the Singapore Police Force. These are unscrupulous characters trying to exploit the current crisis to dupe you. Be extra careful, and stay safe online. – LHL”

Related news:

S’pore police warn of scammers using Resilience Budget to phish for personal information

Top image collage from PM Lee Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Keep yourself entertained at home with Google Chrome 3D AR Animals

There are over 20 animals you can search for and will turn up as 3D animals in Google Chrome on your smartphone.

March 30, 01:23 pm

PM Lee: 'Flattening the curve' for Covid-19 might require 1 year to 18 months, not going away soon

Flattening the curve helps preserve healthcare capacity, but it damages the economy.

March 30, 01:14 pm

S'pore frontline healthcare worker: If you're still meeting your friends, that's not safe distancing

Social responsibility.

March 30, 12:49 pm

PM Lee: China could have done better in Covid-19 response, but same goes for other countries

He said some other countries don't have the Chinese government, but they still find it hard to contain the outbreak.

March 30, 12:38 pm

Uncle starts rumour implying those with HDB wristbands are on SHN. That's not true.

Lots of rumours.

March 30, 11:07 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close