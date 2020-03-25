M’sia Prime Minister goes on supermarket run to assure M’sians groceries galore

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was photographed at an undisclosed supermarket on Sunday, March 29, and he found no reason to be concerned about food shortages, he wrote in a Facebook post.

His supermarket run showed the place brimming with groceries.

The photographs also showed Muhyiddin donning a face mask and surgical gloves, having his temperature checked and entering the supermarket.

“This morning, I managed to go to a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur. Looking for some items while observing people’s conduct there,” he wrote.

“Thank God, many were aware of the need for social distancing. The supermarket was also fully stocked. So, there is no need to panic.”

His post has been well-received among Malaysians. It had more than 101,000 reactions on Facebook in 12 hours.

Some commenters tried to guess the prime minister’s location, while others saw him and took their own photos.

One running joke was how PM Muhyddin was seen without a shopping list — indicating he must either be well-informed or not really buying anything.

The current situation in Malaysia is that only the head of each household is allowed to go out to buy essentials for the family during this lockdown period.

The head of the household is typically the husband and father, but because he is new to the task of grocery-shopping, the men seen in supermarkets in recent times have appeared lost and clueless and having to be guided with pictorial illustrations put up by the supermarkets to differentiate products and animal parts.

They are also often seen sending messages or calling their wives or partners, to verify and ascertain if they have chosen the correct items.

Earlier the same day, Senior Minister of Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob assured Malaysians during his daily press conference that the supply of staple foods was sufficient nationwide.

Malaysia is in its 12th day of what is now a month-long movement control order to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.