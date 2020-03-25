Covid-19: M’sia supermarket provides picture guides to help confused husbands buy groceries during lockdown

Malaysia has extended its nationwide lockdown till Apr. 14.

Only head of the family allowed to buy necessities

As part of the country’s movement control order (MCO), only one person, or the “ketua keluarga” (head of the family), is allowed to leave the house to purchase necessities, as stated by Malaysia’s Senior Minister Fadillah Yusof.

Although Fadillah did not set a clear definition for the term “ketua keluarga”, many Malaysian husbands took on the responsibility.

However, it seems that things were a tad harder than they thought.

On Mar. 22, Facebook user Muzaffar Rahman uploaded a viral photo of several men appearing confused in a supermarket aisle.

Here’s a translation of the caption:

“Looks like they’re on a ‘treasure hunt’. These guys are just staring at their grocery lists. Lots of items to tick off. Their wives have written everything down for them. They’re taking photos and sending it to their wives on WhatsApp. One of them even video called his wife and said, “Hah look, Which one do you want??””

Tesco Malaysia provided guides for husbands

To help these husbands cope with their grocery shopping, Tesco Malaysia posted some “handy guides” on their Facebook page on Mar. 24.

The caption stated:

“To all the ketua rumah (head of household), we understand that things may get confusing at times like this. Use this handy guide for your grocery shopping trips. Here at Tesco, we have your back.”

The caption was then accompanied by graphics of different food items with clear, proper labels.

You can view the graphics here:

Tesco Malaysia’s post has gone viral.

It garnered over 2,300 shares as of the time of writing.

In the comments section, a number of wives were already tagging their husbands.

Translation: “Here’s a guide for you now.”

Translation: “Screenshot and save this. Should be easier for you when you go to Tesco, won’t be confused anymore.”

Translation: “Here, Tesco is giving you guidelines. Don’t tell me you don’t know anymore.”

A few, however, still required additional help.

Oh well.

Top images from Muzaffar Rahman/FB & Tesco Malaysia/FB.