S’pore man, 33, who ate bak kut teh instead of abiding by stay-home notice, likely to be charged

Most costly meal.

Belmont Lay | March 27, 02:32 am

Events

A man in Singapore, who allegedly went to eat bak kut teh when he should have been observing his stay-home notice (SHN) conditions, will likely be charged.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) indicated that it is likely to charge the man.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it has consulted the AGC on the matter with the Ministry of Health.

ICA had initially issued the man a warning.

The man, Alan Tham, 33, had put up Facebook photos of his bak kut teh meal when he ought to have been at home serving his 14-day notice.

Tham said he was of the opinion that the 14-day notice started the day after he returned from his three-day holiday in Myanmar.

However, the first day of return is counted as Day 0, while the day after is considered as Day 1.

Highlighted in Parliament

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam highlighted the man’s post in Parliament.

Shanmugam said he had asked for the case to be investigated.

Stern action will be taken against those who breach such notices, he said.

SHN are issued to all travellers returning from abroad since March 20.

Those issued SHN must remain in their residences at all times from the day they return, and cannot even go out to buy necessities.

No visitors are allowed.

Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to six months.

Another man, film producer Mike Wiluan, a Singapore permanent resident, was found to have allegedly flouted the stay-home notice too.

S’pore PR, 43, who failed to declare recent travel history to Indonesia to ICA is Crazy Rich Asians movie co-producer

Pass holders may have their passes revoked or the validity shortened.

