S’pore PR, 43, who failed to declare recent travel history to Indonesia to ICA is Crazy Rich Asians movie co-producer

A Singapore Permanent Resident failed to declare to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authorities (ICA) officers of his recent travel to Indonesia.

In a statement released by ICA on Mar. 25, 43-year-old Michael Wiluan returned to Singapore from the U.S. on Mar. 20.

Travelled to Batam & Los Angeles

Prior to that, he had also travelled from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia on Feb. 25.

He returned to Singapore 11 days later on Mar. 7 via a flight from Jakarta, Indonesia.

On Mar. 8, he travelled to Los Angeles, U.S., and returned to Singapore on Mar. 20.

He has since been issued a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) for 14 days until Apr. 3.

ICA has also decided to shorten the validity of his Re-Entry Permit.

Extra travel restrictions

Since Mar. 16, 11:59pm, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has added extra restrictions on all travellers entering Singapore with a recent travel history to ASEAN countries, including Indonesia.

Travellers who have been to these countries will be issued a 14-day SHN.

The name and age of Michael Wiluan matches the identity of the chief executive officer of a media company called Infinite Studios, which operates in Singapore and Batam.

Wiluan is a film industry bigwig in Singapore.

He was the local co-producer for the Crazy Rich Asians movie.

His 2018 film Buffalo Boys was Singapore’s submission to the Academy Awards in the Foreign Language Film category.

All travellers arriving in Singapore, including Singapore residents, must submit a health and travel declaration before entering Singapore from 9am on March 27.

They will be required to provide their health status, recent travel history, personal particulars and contact details.

Those who make a false or misleading declaration can be fined of up to S$10,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both under the Infectious Diseases Act.

For subsequent offences, the penalty is a fine up to S$20,000, an imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

For non-Singaporeans, ICA may revoke or shorten the validity of permits and passes to remain in Singapore.

