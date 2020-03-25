fbpx

Covid-19: Wife of critically-ill Bangladeshi worker gives birth, asks for blessings & prayers

A healthy baby boy.

Fasiha Nazren | March 31, 12:41 pm

On Feb. 25, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) confirmed that Case 42 is a Bangladeshi worker in Singapore who is in critical condition.

Father to be

It was further revealed on Feb. 27 that he was a father to be, and his wife was heavily pregnant at that time.

His wife said that he did not disclose his condition, and she was under the impression that he was “having a normal flu”.

She only found out about the Covid-19 infection through her husband’s cousin, who is also working in Singapore.

Following the reports, Singaporeans have donated close to 33 boxes worth of items to his family in Bangladesh.

MWC, as well as the worker’s employer (Yi-Ke Innovations) and his dormitory operator (Mini Environment Service), have also donated a S$10,000 assistance package to the family.

Covid-19: Family of Bangladeshi in critical condition to receive S$10,000 donation

Wife gives birth

On Mar. 31, ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a local community initiative to spread kindness to migrant workers in Singapore, shared a Facebook post announcing the birth of the worker’s baby.

According to the post, his wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 12:30am.

Both mother and son are said to be doing well.

“Please join us to seek blessings for this little boy and pray that he meets his father soon happy and healthy.”

About case 42

Case 42 is a 39-year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder.

He is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported onset of symptoms on Feb. 1, and had sought treatment at a GP clinic on Feb. 3, and at Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Feb. 5.

He went for a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb. 7, and was thereafter admitted to the intensive care unit at CGH.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection on Feb. 8 afternoon, and he was transferred to NCID.

Prior to hospital admission, he had visited Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road), and stayed at The Leo dormitory (25 Kaki Bukit Road).

He is part of the Seletar Aerospace Heights cluster and is a close contact of cases 47, 52, 56 and 69.

Top image from ItsRainingRaincoats & NCID website

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

