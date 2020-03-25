fbpx

Covid-19: 4 kids aged 2 – 13 among new confirmed cases in PCF Sparkletots cluster, now 2nd-largest

The four children are family members of Case 521, who is a family member of the principal at the centre.

Jason Fan | March 27, 10:38 pm

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 49 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total number of cases in Singapore to 732.

49 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in S’pore, new cluster of 3 cases at SingPost Centre

Of these, there were five new cases of Covid-19 linked to the PCF Sparkletots preschool cluster, with a total of 25 cases linked to PCF Sparkletots @ Fengshan, located at 126 Bedok North Street 2.

These made the Sparkletots preschool cluster is now Singapore’s second largest local cluster, having exceeded the 23 cases in the Grace Assembly of God church cluster. The SAFRA Jurong cluster has 47 cases.

Friday also marks the first time in at least a week that the number of new local cases is larger than the number of new imported cases.

Four children, one 67-year-old non-teaching staff member

According to a statement made by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), one of the new cases (case 716) is a 67-year-old female Singaporean, who is a member of the centre’s non-teaching staff.

The other four cases are children aged two (Case 705), six (Case 706), 11 (Case 707) and 13 (Case 708). They are family members of Case 521, who tested positive on March 23, 2020.

Case 521 is a family member of the principal at the centre, who is case 601.

PPIS Centre not required to close as Case 706 was last there 15 days before being tested positive

According to MSF, Case 706, the six-year-old, is enrolled at PPIS Child Development Centre in Bedok Reservoir.

She was last at the PPIS Centre on March 11, 2020, and was reportedly well then.

MSF said that since her last contact with the PPIS Centre was 15 days before being tested positive, the centre is not required to close for 14 days.

The PPIS Centre had earlier conducted a cleaning and disinfection of its premises on March 25.

As an added precaution, the centre will close on Saturday (March 28), for a further round of cleaning and disinfection.

According to MSF, barring any new developments, the PPIS Centre will resume operations on Monday (March 30).

