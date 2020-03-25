Here’s Clarke Quay on the first Friday night since bars & entertainment venues closed in S’pore

Earlier in the week, it was announced that all bars, clubs and entertainment venues are to close from Mar. 26.

This will last until Apr. 30.

And on the first Friday night (Mar. 27) since these measures kicked in, nightspots such as Clarke Quay and Boat Quay were a complete ghost town.

Clarke Quay (9:30pm)

Here’s a look at Clarke Quay at around 9:30pm, with many bars completely closed.

Even for the restaurants that were open, most weren’t even half-filled.

Crowds were also mostly absent throughout the Foundry, and one would find it quite easy to take a stroll without having to weave past other people.

Even the bridge, which typically sees people sitting around drinking or hanging out with their friends, was nearly completely empty:

The pathway and benches by the river were also empty:

An entire stretch of eateries, usually brimming with lights and activity on a Friday night, now gone dark:

The dramatic drop in footfall is also illustrated by the taxi queue, which spanned at least eight or nine vehicles, but with nobody waiting in line for a ride:

Perhaps the most crowed establishment we observed at the Foundry was a bubble tea cafe, with at least 75 per cent of its seats being occupied (with safe distancing, of course):

Boat Quay (10pm)

Boat Quay was also similarly quiet, with many restaurants being closed entirely.

Police were also seen patrolling the area at around 10:30pm:

Eerily quiet.

Top photo by Tanya Ong.