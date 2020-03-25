fbpx

Here’s Clarke Quay on the first Friday night since bars & entertainment venues closed in S’pore

Long taxi lines, but nobody waiting for a ride.

Tanya Ong | March 28, 11:29 am

Earlier in the week, it was announced that all bars, clubs and entertainment venues are to close from Mar. 26.

This will last until Apr. 30.

And on the first Friday night (Mar. 27) since these measures kicked in, nightspots such as Clarke Quay and Boat Quay were a complete ghost town.

Clarke Quay (9:30pm)

Here’s a look at Clarke Quay at around 9:30pm, with many bars completely closed.

Even for the restaurants that were open, most weren’t even half-filled.

Crowds were also mostly absent throughout the Foundry, and one would find it quite easy to take a stroll without having to weave past other people.

Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.

Even the bridge, which typically sees people sitting around drinking or hanging out with their friends, was nearly completely empty:

Photo by Tanya Ong.

The pathway and benches by the river were also empty:

Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.

An entire stretch of eateries, usually brimming with lights and activity on a Friday night, now gone dark:

Photo by Tanya Ong.

The dramatic drop in footfall is also illustrated by the taxi queue, which spanned at least eight or nine vehicles, but with nobody waiting in line for a ride:

Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.

Perhaps the most crowed establishment we observed at the Foundry was a bubble tea cafe, with at least 75 per cent of its seats being occupied (with safe distancing, of course):

Photo by Tanya Ong.

Boat Quay (10pm)

Boat Quay was also similarly quiet, with many restaurants being closed entirely.

Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.

Police were also seen patrolling the area at around 10:30pm:

Photo by Tanya Ong.
Photo by Tanya Ong.

Eerily quiet.

Top photo by Tanya Ong.

