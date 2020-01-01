fbpx

2 more people in S’pore suspected to have Wuhan pneumonia

Singaporeans have to be vigilant and adopt good hygiene practices.

Joshua Lee | January 17, 11:38 pm

Two more people in Singapore are suspected of having the virus that caused the mystery pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Jan. 17) that a 64-year-old male Chinese national and a 61-year-old female Singapore resident have been admitted for assessment and treatment after they contacted pneumonia.

Both patients, who are currently isolated, have travel history to Wuhan.

However, they did not visit the Huanan seafood wholesale market associated with the cluster of pneumonia.

MOH added that they are in stable condition.

Update on first Singaporean suspected to have Wuhan pneumonia

MOH also provided an update on another suspected case — a 69-year-old Singaporean man — who was admitted yesterday (Jan. 16).

The ministry confirmed that the case is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan. The man also tested negative for coronavirus.

Chinese authorities previously made a preliminary determination that this current outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan is caused by a new type of coronavirus.

Wuhan pneumonia may be linked to virus that caused SARS

This mystery virus has already claimed the lives of two patients in China.

Another two positive cases have been detected outside of China, in Thailand and Japan.

China reports second death from Wuhan pneumonia virus

MOH cautioned that Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases and urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt good personal hygiene practices.

It also advised travellers to Wuhan to monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

Top image via.

