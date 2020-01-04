fbpx

44 cases of pneumonia outbreak confirmed in Wuhan, China, up from 27

11 such cases are said to be severe.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 4, 05:48 pm

According to a statement by health authorities in Wuhan, China on Jan. 3, the number of cases of viral pneumonia has risen to 44.

The statement, published on Wuhan City’s official Weibo said that of the 44 cases, 11 of them are severe.

The rest are in stable condition.

Screenshot via Wuhan City’s official Weibo account

On Dec. 31, the number was 27.

While the authorities are still identifying the cause of this particular cluster of cases, some of those treated have been traced to be working in a seafood market in the city.

So far, no evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found.

The authorities have also ruled out several causes of the infection, such as influenza, bird flu, adenovirus infection and other common respiratory diseases.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health in Singapore has alerted medical practitioners to be vigilant and look out for any suspected cases of pneumonia among those who have travelled to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

Suspected cases with symptoms, such as fever and acute respiratory illness, will be isolated as a precautionary measure to prevent transmission.

From the evening of Jan. 3, temperature screening will be implemented at Changi airport for travellers who are entering Singapore via flights from Wuhan.

Suspected cases will be referred to the hospitals for further assessment.

The ministry advises all travellers to Wuhan to monitor their health closely and seek medical help promptly if they are feeling unwell and to inform their doctors of their travel history.

Members of the public are also advised to take the necessary precautions, such as avoiding livestock and people with symptoms of illnesses, along with practising good personal hygiene.

MOH warns pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, temperature checks to be implemented at Changi Airport from Jan. 3, 2020

Top image via Pixabay

