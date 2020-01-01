MOH warns pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, temperature checks to be implemented at Changi Airport from Jan. 3, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that it is aware of the cluster of severe pneumonia cases in Wuhan city of Hubei province, China and is monitoring the situation closely.

According to Xinhua on Dec. 31, 2019, 27 pneumonia cases have been identified as viral pneumonia in Wuhan.

Local authorities are still investigating the exact pathogens and the cause of the infections.

All cases so far were found to be related to a seafood market, the report added.

Precautionary measures taken

In response to the outbreak, MOH has alerted medical practitioners in Singapore to be vigilant and look out for any suspected cases of pneumonia among those who have travelled to Wuhan in the past 14 days.

Suspected cases with symptoms such as fever and acute respiratory illness will be isolated as a precautionary measure to prevent transmission.

As of Jan. 2, 2020, the ministry has not been notified of any suspected cases.

From the evening of Jan. 3, temperature screening will be implemented at Changi airport for travellers who are entering Singapore via flights from Wuhan.

Suspected cases will be referred to the hospitals for further assessments, the notice added.

Health advisory

The ministry advises all travellers to Wuhan to monitor their health closely and seek medical help promptly if they are feeling unwell and to inform their doctors of their travel history.

Members of the public are also advised of the following precautions:

• Avoid contact with live animals including poultry and birds, and consumption of raw and undercooked meats;

• Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness;

• Observe good personal hygiene;

• Practise frequent hand washing with soap (e.g. before handling food or eating, after going to the toilet, or when hands are dirtied by respiratory secretions after coughing or sneezing);

• Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as a cough or runny nose;

• Cover your mouth with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of the soiled tissue paper in the rubbish bin immediately; and

• Seek medical attention promptly if you are feeling unwell.

Photo courtesy of Changi Airport Group