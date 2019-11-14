S’porean, 63, dies 2 weeks after falling from height while carrying out maintenance works on aircraft

A Singaporean man died two weeks after falling at his workplace.

On Dec. 22, 2019, the man had been carrying out maintenance works on an aircraft at 31 Airline Road, when he fell from a height, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told Mothership.

The 63-year-old, whose name was not revealed, was subsequently conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

It is uncertain if he was conscious at the time.

Succumbed to injuries two weeks later

Unfortunately, the man, who was employed by the SIA Engineering Company, succumbed to his injuries around two weeks later on Jan. 3.

It was not revealed what specific injuries the man sustained.

MOM shared that they are currently investigating the incident, and have instructed the employer to “review and address the gaps identified in its work procedures and risk controls immediately”.

Incident follows workplace fatalities in end-2019

The end of 2019 saw a number of workplace fatalities, involving migrant workers in particular.

According to a Facebook post by Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, eight workers lost their lives while on the job in November 2019.

On Nov. 14, 2019 a migrant worker fell to his death through a hole in the floor while carrying out housekeeping works at Balestier Road.

Another incident which garnered much media attention was the death of another migrant worker when a crane collapsed at a construction site along Jalan Tan Tock Seng.

The worker had a wife back home in India who was apparently expecting their first child.

Over S$158,000 was raised for the family.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Zaqy also stated that fewer workers have died from falling from height since 2009.

The number declined from 24 in 2009, where it was the leading cause of workplace fatalities, to eight in 2018, The Straits Times reported.

This is reportedly due to government-introduced initiatives such as improved training, raising awareness among workers, more deterrence measures and increased enforcement actions.

Top photo from SIA Engineering website