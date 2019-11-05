8 workplace deaths in Nov. 2019: MOM to increase inspections for high-risk industries

November 2019 has been an accident-prone month in Singapore.

In this month alone, stories of migrant workers who lost their lives while working on construction projects at Sengkang, Balestier, and Novena have already been reported.

MOM to conduct 400 additional inspections in high-risk industries

According to a Facebook post by Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, there were eight workers who lost their lives while on the job.

Zaqy also revealed that most of these cases happened in high-risk industries, such as the construction and marine sectors.

“MOM takes every fatality very seriously and is investigating the accidents,” he wrote.

Zaqy added that MOM will step up enforcement efforts by conducting 400 inspections in high-risk industries over the next two months on top of regular inspections.

This will ensure companies address workplace safety and health (WSH) risks.

The minister of state also urged construction firms to heed the Singapore Contractors Association Limited’s call to conduct a safety timeout and take stock of safety procedures at project sites.

“The safety of our workers is our utmost priority. I urge all stakeholders to stay vigilant especially as the festive season approaches and work activities may be increased to meet production schedules.”

You can read his full post below:

