Travel blogger reviews SIA flight from London to S’pore: Not worth money, crew ‘biggest letdown’

He praised the cabin and food, but felt that the crew could be more engaging.

Tanya Ong | January 8, 02:45 pm

Josh Cahill is a travel blogger known for doing flight reviews.

On Jan. 7, he uploaded a YouTube video reviewing Singapore Airlines flight SQ317.

The flight, which plies the London Heathrow to Changi Airport non-stop route, took about 13 hours and cost him S$1,200.

His verdict? It was “not worth the dollar”.

Screengrab via Josh Cahill YouTube video.

Many things about the flight are great

Cahill started his review praising the cabin.

He said the seats are “pretty sleek”, with a USB slot and a “generous recline”.

Screengrab via Josh Cahill YouTube video.

He also praised the in-flight entertainment as “solid”, but added that it was “nowhere near world-class entertainment system”.

Singapore Airlines in-flight entertainment
Screengrab via Josh Cahill YouTube video.

Both meals on his flight were delicious, he said.

His lunch, which was a hamburger meal, was “lovely”. He also particularly enjoyed the ice cream that was served for dessert.

Screengrab via Josh Cahill YouTube video.

He also liked that the bathroom had plenty of drawers, and offered amenities such as combs and toothbrushes — a feature he claimed was not common on other airlines.

Screengrab via Josh Cahill YouTube video.

Crew was disappointing

Cahill said that he was “most excited” about SIA cabin crew, which are “known to be the best trained in the world” and the “friendliest in the skies”.

However, from his experience, “the crew turned out to be the biggest letdown of the flight.”

He was hoping that the crew would interact and “build a little connection” with the passengers.

However, he claimed that the cabin crew were always “rushing through the aisle”, and seemed like they were hoping not to be stopped by passengers.

There was little engagement between the crew and the passengers, he added.

He also drew a comparison with his recent experience on Malaysia Airlines, which he felt was a “so much more personal” and “engaging”.

Overall good flight but not worth the money

At the end of his review, he emphasised that it is an overall excellent flight, with spacious seats and a commendable in-flight entertainment selection.

But was it worth S$1,200?

“Definitely not,” he said.

“It’s a brilliant product, don’t get me wrong. But it’s nowhere near world-class for the money (you’re paying).”

You can watch his full video review here:

 

Top photo via Josh Cahill’s YouTube video.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

