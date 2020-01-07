Singapore Airlines to stop flying over Iranian airspace after missile strikes

Singapore Airlines is diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The airlines announced the diversion on Wednesday, Jan. 8 following an issuance of a notice by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prohibit flights over much of the region.

#FAA Statement: #NOTAMs issued outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/kJEbpPddp3 — The FAA (@FAANews) January 8, 2020

However, SIA did not give a reason for the diversion.

It said in an email: “All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace.”

Iran attacks Iraqi base

The move comes after a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, which Iran said it launched.

The attack was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

His assassination has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

According to the Pentagon, Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, marking the most significant Iranian attack in the growing conflict with the U.S.

The al-Asad air base in western Iraq was hit by at least six missiles about midnight Wednesday.

Trump visited base in Decemeber 2018

Trump had visited the sprawling Ain al-Asad air base, about 60km west of Baghdad, in December 2018.

It was his first presidential visit to troops in the region.

He did not meet with any Iraqi officials at the time, and his visit inflamed sensitivities about the continued presence of U.S. forces in Iraq.

Vice President Mike Pence also has visited the base.

Following the Iranian attack, Trump has since tweeted:

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Early reports said the only causalities of the Iranian missile strike were Iraqis.

#BREAKING: Iranian missile attack resulted in casualties among Iraqis only — Pentagon — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 8, 2020

The foreign minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, has defended the retaliatory attack:

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Secondary sources are saying that President Trump has been talking big about cratering the Iranian economy with threats of further sanctions:

Sen. Graham says on Fox News he just got off the phone w/ Trump: "Let me say tonight, if you are watching TV in Iran…your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime's economic viability. You continue this crap you're going to wake up one day out of the oil business." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2020

President Trump will not address the nation or make remarks tonight in the U.S., but will do so the next day.

