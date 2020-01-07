fbpx

Singapore Airlines to stop flying over Iranian airspace after missile strikes

Precautionary measure.

Belmont Lay | January 8, 11:20 am

Singapore Airlines is diverting all flight routes from Iranian airspace.

The airlines announced the diversion on Wednesday, Jan. 8 following an issuance of a notice by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to prohibit flights over much of the region.

However, SIA did not give a reason for the diversion.

It said in an email: “All SIA flight routes are being diverted from the Iranian airspace.”

Iran attacks Iraqi base

The move comes after a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, which Iran said it launched.

The attack was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

His assassination has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

According to the Pentagon, Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, marking the most significant Iranian attack in the growing conflict with the U.S.

The al-Asad air base in western Iraq was hit by at least six missiles about midnight Wednesday.

Trump visited base in Decemeber 2018

Trump had visited the sprawling Ain al-Asad air base, about 60km west of Baghdad, in December 2018.

It was his first presidential visit to troops in the region.

He did not meet with any Iraqi officials at the time, and his visit inflamed sensitivities about the continued presence of U.S. forces in Iraq.

Vice President Mike Pence also has visited the base.

Following the Iranian attack, Trump has since tweeted:

Early reports said the only causalities of the Iranian missile strike were Iraqis.

The foreign minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, has defended the retaliatory attack:

Secondary sources are saying that President Trump has been talking big about cratering the Iranian economy with threats of further sanctions:

President Trump will not address the nation or make remarks tonight in the U.S., but will do so the next day.

 

