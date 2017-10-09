Maritime Experiential Museum closing down to make way for S.E.A Aquarium’s expansion in RWS

Two attractions on Sentosa, The Crane Dance and Maritime Experiential Museum, will be permanently closed from Mar. 2, 2020, in order to facilitate the expansion of S.E.A Aquarium.

Last day on Mar. 1, 2020

The last day you can visit the two attractions will be Mar. 1, 2020.

The Crane Dance features a pair of 10-metre high mechanical cranes dancing to light and water effects, as well as a narration of the crane’s courtship ritual.

The animatronics show uses a blend of LED displays, digital art, and pyrotechnics.

You can catch the Crane Dance at the RWS waterfront for free, during its nightly 10-minute performance at 8pm.

On the other hand, the Maritime Experiential Museum is the only museum in Singapore to feature shipwreck exhibits, life-sized ship replicas and a variety of educational exhibits.

It is Singapore’s only museum that is dedicated to the Maritime Silk Route, with 15 galleries that tell the history of the growth of sea trade between Asia and the Middle East.

The museum is open from 10am to 7pm daily.

Admission prices can be found here.

Expansion of the S.E.A. Aquarium

As part of a development plan by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), these attractions are being closed to allow for the expansion of the aquarium and development of two new hotels.

The waterfront promenade will be transformed into the Waterfront Lifestyle Complex, with two new destination hotels as well as lifestyle attractions.

In addition, the aquarium will be expanded and rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium.

According to RWS, the new Singapore Oceanarium will feature more marine life and exhibits on deep sea creatures and prehistoric marine life.

One of the exhibits will include “the importance of embracing marine conservation”, despite the organisation’s continued efforts in keeping wild-caught bottle-nosed dolphins.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, bottle-nosed dolphins are under threat due to live capture for captivity.

