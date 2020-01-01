fbpx

Police issues stern warning to Whampoa condo resident & others who sent him death & rape threats

Police opened investigations despite the resident asking them not to.

Matthias Ang | January 17, 12:46 pm

A condominium resident who sparked outrage online after he was captured on camera yelling at a security guard over the Deepavali weekend in 2019 has been given a stern warning by the police.

According to a police statement, the 44-year-old resident of Eight Riversuites Condominium, Erramalli Ramesh, had been described as “intentionally causing harassment” to Steven Heng Woo Wee, the security officer stationed at the condominium.

The police added that investigations into the incident have concluded and a warning has been administered to Ramesh, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Stern warnings also issued to two men who harassed Ramesh

Stern warnings were also issued to two men, aged 41 and 47, “for causing intentional harassment” to Ramesh.

The police further noted that Ramesh had received multiple messages of threats and harassment from “unknown parties” in the wake of the incident.

Threats of death, violence and rape sent to Ramesh and family

Some of the messages also threatened Ramesh and his family with death, violence and rape.

The police added that in light of these messages, further investigations had been opened despite Ramesh’s wish for the police not to do so.

A 12-month conditional warning has also been issued to two more men, aged 56 and 19, for sending threats of death and violence to Ramesh and his family.

Here is the statement in full:

“The Police have concluded investigations against Mr Erramalli Ramesh. In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Police have administered a stern warning to Mr Erramalli for intentionally causing harassment to a security officer who was deployed at Eight Riversuites Condominium.

Mr Erramalli had also received harassing and threatening messages from unknown parties following the incident. Although Mr Erramalli had expressed his wish to Police not to pursue the matter, the Police had nevertheless initiated investigations into this, as a few of the messages threatened Mr Erramalli and his family with death and violence (even rape). In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Police have administered a stern warning to two men, aged 41 and 47, for causing intentional harassment to Mr Erramalli. The Police have also administered a 12-month conditional warning to two other men, aged 19 and 56, who threatened Mr Erramalli and his family with death and violence.”

Top image collage screenshot from original video, Google Maps and ACSA

