Police issues stern warning to Whampoa condo resident & others who sent him death & rape threats

A condominium resident who sparked outrage online after he was captured on camera yelling at a security guard over the Deepavali weekend in 2019 has been given a stern warning by the police.

According to a police statement, the 44-year-old resident of Eight Riversuites Condominium, Erramalli Ramesh, had been described as “intentionally causing harassment” to Steven Heng Woo Wee, the security officer stationed at the condominium.

The police added that investigations into the incident have concluded and a warning has been administered to Ramesh, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Stern warnings also issued to two men who harassed Ramesh

Stern warnings were also issued to two men, aged 41 and 47, “for causing intentional harassment” to Ramesh.

The police further noted that Ramesh had received multiple messages of threats and harassment from “unknown parties” in the wake of the incident.

Threats of death, violence and rape sent to Ramesh and family

Some of the messages also threatened Ramesh and his family with death, violence and rape.

The police added that in light of these messages, further investigations had been opened despite Ramesh’s wish for the police not to do so.

A 12-month conditional warning has also been issued to two more men, aged 56 and 19, for sending threats of death and violence to Ramesh and his family.

Here is the statement in full:

