Python found huddled up inside cab engine compartment at Redhill carpark

The weather has become cooler recently, with some nights hitting 23°C.

While that’s definitely a welcomed change for us human, some animals might find it too cold.

And to cope with it, they would have to find ways to adapt.

Here’s one.

Python found in the engine compartment of a cab

A reticulated python was found resting in the engine compartment of a Silvercab on Jan. 4 in Redhill.

According to a Facebook post shared by one Elaine Lee, the encounter happened at the first level of multi-storey carpark at 88A Redhill Close.

One of the photos shared by Lee shows the python resting in the car bonnet:

Fortunately, the driver was composed and unfazed when he discovered the python in his car.

Car towed away for python to be removed safely

Lee said that she alerted the grassroots leader for help after contacting the National Environment Agency, the police and wildlife rescue team Acres.

According to Lee, the python was nestled deep in the car engine. As such, attempts to extract it out from the car were unsuccessful.

For both the safety of the python and to prevent damages to the car, the car was eventually towed to a car workshop, where it can be removed safely.

Why pythons might be found in cars

Snakes might take shelter in a vehicle, especially if the engine was recently switched on.

This is due to the cold-blooded nature of reptiles, which made them seek warmth from their surroundings.

Reticulated pythons are mainly active at night and so they usually rest in the day in warm, dark spaces.

Reticulated pythons not uncommon in S’pore

Reticulated pythons are endemic to Singapore so it is not unusual to spot them here.

Occasionally they are found in areas like drains, canals and parks, as pythons prey on rats and small birds.

They are not venomous, although like all large animals, they can be dangerous if provoked.

What to do if you encounter a python

If you ever encounter one, the first step is to calm down and keep a safe distance from the snake (about two metres).

Do not attempt to handle them on your own.

You can get help by contacting Acres at 9783 7782 or NParks at 1800-476-1600.

Find out more about some commonly spotted urban snakes here.

Top photo collage from Elaine Lee/Facebook