Taiwanese YouTuber, who refused to give in to Chinese firm’s coercion, claps back at naysayers

A Taiwanese YouTuber who refused to delete a video at the request of his Chinese agency, has released a new video responding to the criticisms he has received since the incident.

A quick recap: Video drew ire of Chinese agency

Chen Chia-chin, or Potter King, as he is more popularly known, revealed on Dec. 15 that his contract with Papitube — the Chinese agency helping him distribute his contents in China — had been nullified after he refused to take down a video.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had made a guest appearance in the video, and Chen had addressed her as “president” — something which Papitube found fault with.

Chinese media avoids mentioning “Taiwan president”, as it implies that Taiwan is an independent, sovereign country.

Mentions of the Taiwanese leader is often limited to terms such as “Taiwan leader” or “regional leader” instead.

Responds to disses from Chinese netizens

Chen has since received numerous comments from Chinese netizens on his Weibo account, which he could no longer log into after he agreed to terminate the contract with Papitube.

Such comments don’t represent every Chinese

Before responding to some of the comments, however, he said in his video that he is aware that these comments do not represent every Chinese.

He also reiterated that he was simply responding to the comments made by “brainwashed” nationalist trolls.

“Pro-independence, but still shamelessly earning money from mainland China.”

In response to a comment that criticised him for shamelessly earning money from China even when he is for Taiwan independence, Chen said such a remark is something that he sees often on his Facebook and YouTube accounts.

He also claimed he hears such comments often on political talk shows in Taiwan.

To that, he replied, “Well, just think about it. If you do business with the Americans today, will the American government want you to proclaim that you’re American?”

“If you do business with the Japanese, will the Japanese government want you to say that you’re Japanese?” he said.

“That’s impossible. Which country in this world does this? Only the Chinese Communist Party does this.”

He continued, “Only the Chinese government will teach such a viewpoint to its people.”

“We are businessmen, it’s only normal to do business with people all over.”

“So good-looking, but still want to be pro-independence.”

Chen injected humour in his responses as well, as per his usual comedic style.

For instance, in response to a comment that implied it was a waste to be “pro-independence” when he is so good-looking, he asked if this “means you are complimenting me?”

Chen: Who should be calling who daddy now?

Chen also explained why he feels it is incredulous that Taiwan should come under the control of the Chinese government.

He said, “Sun Yat-sen established the Republic of China in Nanjing in 1912, while the People’s Republic of China was established in 1949.”

“Just imagine, the person who just turned 70 years old this year keeps telling the person who’s over 100 years old, ‘Hey, I’m your ancestor, don’t forget about me’.”

You can watch his video here.

Support from netizens who claim they’re Chinese

As with his video with Tsai, Chen received plenty of comments that expressed their support and admiration for him for sticking to his principles.

A number of them even claimed they are from China, and have specially jumped over the Great Firewall of China to come show their support for Chen.

“There are people within the walled country (term sounds like strong country in Chinese) who are pursuing democracy and freedom. I still came here.”

“I’ve flipped over the wall to show my support! Add oil (go)! Xi Jinping can’t represent me!”

“Mad props to you from someone within the walled country! Go Republic of China!”

“Someone from within the walled country is here to support you, democracy and freedom are not easy to come by.”

“I’m a citizen of the walled country, and I’m very happy to see that Taiwan is defending its culture of freedom, go Taiwan.”

“I’ve been awaken ever since I was born. I’m within the confines of the wall.”

What’s happening in Taiwan this Jan. 11?

Taiwan is going to the polls on Saturday, Jan. 11, to choose their 15th president.

The self-ruled island will also be electing their vice-president, and all 113 members of its legislature.

Who’s leading right now?

The incumbent Tsai Ing-wen and Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu are the two major players this election, with the former having a comfortable lead over her opponent in latest opinion polls.

However, actual results might turn out differently depending on voter turnout.

This is because Tsai’s supporters, who are mostly in their 20s to 30s, might be less likely to show up at the ballot box, compared to Han’s zealous supporters.

Opinion poll results so far might also have been distorted due to Han calling on his supporters to tell pollsters they support Tsai instead.

China in the spotlight

The two candidates’ China policies have come under scrutiny in the days leading to the election.

Tsai has latched on to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong — a city that many Taiwanese people commiserate with — and reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty — a move that has aided her comeback since her party, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) massive defeat at the 2018 local elections.

On the other hand, Han has come under criticism for not projecting a firm stance against China, infamously refusing to name China when asked by reporters which country poses the greatest threat to Taiwan.

Nevertheless, Tsai has denied she was making use of the unrest in Hong Kong to aid her agenda, and Han has refused to be labelled as “pro-China”.

