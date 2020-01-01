Pokemon Center S’pore releases exclusive Lunar New Year Pikachu plushie for S$34

Here’s something fans of Pokémon will go crazy over.

Lunar New Year Pikachu

To herald the upcoming Chinese New Year, Pokémon Center Singapore has released a brand new and exclusive Pikachu plushie.

This plushie, which is only available here, features Ash’s beloved companion donning a traditional Changshan outfit.

Here’s what it looks like.

The Lunar New Year Pikachu Plush was first released on Jan. 1, 2020.

It was be retailing at S$34.

Stocks are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so do hurry down if you want to get your hands on the plushie.

Customers are also restricted to purchasing a set number of plushies each, so as to ensure availability for more customers, and likely to prevent incidents of scalpers as well.

The set amount though, was not revealed in Pokémon Center’s Facebook post.

However an Instagram post stated that customers were limited to two plushies each.

Here’s the full Facebook post.

Top photo from Chin Yun Ru / FB and Pokémon Singapore / FB

