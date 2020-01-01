Pokemon Center S’pore releases exclusive Lunar New Year Pikachu plushie for S$34
Here’s something fans of Pokémon will go crazy over.
Lunar New Year Pikachu
To herald the upcoming Chinese New Year, Pokémon Center Singapore has released a brand new and exclusive Pikachu plushie.
This plushie, which is only available here, features Ash’s beloved companion donning a traditional Changshan outfit.
Here’s what it looks like.
A happy new year Pikachu here to wish you a great start to 🎉 2020🎍! Meanwhile, he will be prepping for his main event, Chinese New Year ❤🍊🀄 on 25th January! My family doesn't celebrate Christmas cos we're too asian 😂 so CNY is our thing! This new year will be the year of the rat (mouse) so its Pikachu/Raichu's year to shine!✨ This Pikachu seems to be an exclusive at #pokemoncentersingapore as Japanese folks don't celebrate the Lunar New Year the way we do! There were fukubukuros also sold today but the queue reportedly started well before 6am and tickets sold out around 8am, and I was not about to wake up that early for them as I stay more than an hour away. Only 100 bags were sold, which was a bit disappointing as the contents of those bags were really, really well worth the money 💸 The larger bag even came with those giant sleeping Eeveelutions, two Pokemon fit plushies, a fully evolved starter pokemon, some of the unsold Christmas and Halloween plushies and assorted stationeries and home goods.
The Lunar New Year Pikachu Plush was first released on Jan. 1, 2020.
It was be retailing at S$34.
Stocks are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis, so do hurry down if you want to get your hands on the plushie.
Customers are also restricted to purchasing a set number of plushies each, so as to ensure availability for more customers, and likely to prevent incidents of scalpers as well.
The set amount though, was not revealed in Pokémon Center’s Facebook post.
However an Instagram post stated that customers were limited to two plushies each.
Here’s the full Facebook post.
