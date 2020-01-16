fbpx

Back

12 hawker centres stop providing plastic disposables for dine-in meals

It's about time.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 8, 04:21 pm

Events

Share

A total of 12 hawker centres have done away with plastic disposables in the bid to reduce plastic waste.

According to the Straits Times, the stalls at the hawker centres are now using centralised dishwashing services and sharing common crockery.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 12 participating hawker centres are located at:

  • Bukit Panjang.
  • Ci Yuan
  • Jurong West.
  • Kampung Admiralty.
  • Our Tampines Hub
  • Pasir Ris Central
  • Yishun Park
  • Marsiling Mall
  • Block 163 Bukit Merah Central
  • Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4
  • Block 84 Marine Parade Central
  • Block 16 Bedok South Road.

This is part of the government’s efforts to encourage Singapore to embrace a “zero waste” mindset.

In 2017 alone, the country produced 7.7 million tonnes of waste, equivalent to around 15,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

2019 is S’pore’s Year Towards Zero Waste, but is a year of ‘zero waste’ even possible for S’pore?

Other local efforts to encourage a zero waste lifestyle

Prime supermarkets will impose a 10 cents charge for plastic bags across all Prime and Mahota outlets from February and April this year.

Money raised from the efforts will go towards environmental causes and community building efforts.

Another company, Breadtalk, has been charging consumers 10 cents for every plastic carrier bag.

This initiative will end on Feb. 14, this year.

In Sep. 2019, FairPrice started charging 10 cents for Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores, and 20 cents per transaction for plastics bags at FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores.

This initiative was extended, due to positive feedback, and is set to carry on until November this year.

In addition to plastic bag charges, selected supermarkets from Cold Storage, FairPrice, Prime Supermarket and Sheng Siong have donation bins for reusable bags which patrons can leave behind for redistribution.

25 FairPrice outlets to charge for plastic bags starting Nov. 11, 2019

Could we do more?

While there are efforts to retain or introduce a plastic bag charge, none of the supermarkets have imposed a plastic bag ban.

Meanwhile, major supermarkets in Thailand ushered in the new year with a plastic bag ban and the people used innovative alternatives to plastic bags.

According to this site by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR), there are some simple steps you can take to go zero waste yourself, including swapping out plastic bags for reusable ones, choosing the “no cutlery” option when ordering food delivery, and avoiding impulse buys.

Related story

People in Thailand use everything else to deal with plastic bag ban

Top photo by Sumita Thiagarajan

About Sumita Thiagarajan

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tim Cook roasted at Golden Globes 2020 over Apple's use of sweatshop labour

It's getting hot in here.

January 8, 04:34 pm

4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Iran, close to nuclear power plant

Media reports suggest that this was a natural event.

January 8, 04:00 pm

Up to 70% off Lock & Lock items at Pandan warehouse sale from Jan. 9-12, 2020

Time to stock up.

January 8, 03:35 pm

Chan Chun Sing asks what's the point behind employment query, Pritam Singh says info for countering falsehoods

The WP will continue asking for more data.

January 8, 03:18 pm

CNY promo for plant-based meat alternative available at Sheng Siong & FairPrice

This no-cholesterol alternative to minced meat is giving a whole new meaning to 'eat your vegetables'

January 8, 03:02 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close