People in Thailand use everything else to deal with plastic bag ban

Thailand celebrated the new 2020 year with a plastic bag ban coming into effect at all major stores.

Participating retailers include CP All (which owns 7Eleven) and big brands like the Big C Supercentre, Siam Makro, Robinsons, Central Group and The Mall Group.

While that might cause some inconvenience, surely you can trust the Thais to adapt to this change with some creativity.

Innovative ways to deal with plastic ban

A Facebook album shared on Jan. 2 compiles over 60 photos of how the people in Thailand made their purchases without plastic bags.

While many people prepared recycled bags, there were some who adopted some unconventional ways to carry their purchased items in replacement of plastic bags.

Some of which can be really innovative and quirky which resulted in over 80,000 shares of the post within a few hours.

Here are some examples:

Woven sack

Household pails, pots and buckets

Luggages

Raffia string to hold ice

Laundry net

Fish net basket

The most epic of all might just be this guy who pushed a wheelbarrow into a convenient store to carry his purchase.

Much effort.

Here’s the full album:

Top photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook