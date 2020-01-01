fbpx

People in Thailand use everything else to deal with plastic bag ban

Genius.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 3, 06:37 am

Thailand celebrated the new 2020 year with a plastic bag ban coming into effect at all major stores.

Participating retailers include CP All (which owns 7Eleven) and big brands like the Big C Supercentre, Siam Makro, Robinsons, Central Group and The Mall Group.

While that might cause some inconvenience, surely you can trust the Thais to adapt to this change with some creativity.

Innovative ways to deal with plastic ban

A Facebook album shared on Jan. 2 compiles over 60 photos of how the people in Thailand made their purchases without plastic bags.

While many people prepared recycled bags, there were some who adopted some unconventional ways to carry their purchased items in replacement of plastic bags.

thai plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
no plastic
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Some of which can be really innovative and quirky which resulted in over 80,000 shares of the post within a few hours.

Here are some examples:

Woven sack

big bag shopping
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Household pails, pots and buckets

pail
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
shopping pail
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
thai plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
shopping plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
thai plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
thai plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Luggages

thai plastic ban
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.
luggage shopping
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Raffia string to hold ice

ice string
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Laundry net

thai fishing net shopping
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Fish net basket

net
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

The most epic of all might just be this guy who pushed a wheelbarrow into a convenient store to carry his purchase.

wheelbarrow shopping
Photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook.

Much effort.

Here’s the full album:

Top photo via ROV ไหมละ/Facebook

