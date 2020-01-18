fbpx

Orange Vanilla Coke now available in S’pore for S$2.20

To go with mandarin oranges.

Mandy How | January 18, 05:59 pm

Orange Vanilla Coke is now a thing in Singapore.

You can find it at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets for S$2.20 a can.

Reviews

One person who has tried the festive-looking drink described it as “nice”.

Photo via Benedict Gerald Wee on Facebook

Another said that it tasted like normal vanilla coke as the orange flavour was not discernible.

Photo via Princeton Ling on Facebook

According to this YouTube channel, the drink tastes quite well-balanced, like an “orange Creamsicle float”.

Food & Wine thought it was similar to a coke float with orange sherbet.

While relatively new to Singapore, the beverage was previously launched in the U.S, where raspberry, lemon and ginger flavours were also considered.

It seems that at least a couple of shoppers have had trouble locating the product, so you might want to manage your expectations before popping in to the nearest outlet.

The convenience store has also added that it is available on a while stocks last basis.

Top image via here and here on Pinterest

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

