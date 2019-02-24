fbpx

Coke releases Orange Vanilla flavour in US on Feb. 25, 2019, first new flavour in 10 years

It's supposed to remind you of summertime.

Joshua Lee | February 20, 02:34 pm

If you think Coke should not be diluted with other flavours, look away now.

The popular soft drink company is releasing a new flavour – Coke Orange Vanilla in North America from Feb. 25, 2019.

This is the first time in over a decade that the Coca-Cola Company released a new flavour. Vanilla Coke was launched in 2007.

The company said that it wanted to bring back the positive memories of carefree summer days…”reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles (people) grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way”.

Three other flavours – raspberry, lemon and ginger – were considered but the orange and vanilla combination stood out in focus groups. It only took less than a year to bring the entire product through conception, to testing, to launch.

According to this YouTube channel, the drink tastes quite well balanced like an “orange Creamsicle float”. Business Insider tasters described it as a “sweet, Creamsicle-esque cola with notes of Fanta”. Others say it tastes like a coke float with orange sherbet.

While it has an “unmistakable scent of a classic orange creamsicle”, the colour of the drink still remains its signature cola brown. The hint of citrus helps to balance out an otherwise sweet beverage.

Orange Vanilla Coke will be available in 12-oz. cans and 20-oz. PET bottles. There is no word yet on when it will come to Singapore.

Top image via Coca Cola Company.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

