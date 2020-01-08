10 special CNY goodies from vegan love letters to HDL tomato cookies & mala pineapple tarts

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to stock up on festive goodies.

If you’re looking for something a little different from your usual fare this year, here are 10 novelty CNY snacks you can consider.

Childhood-inspired Goodies

1) Cheese Spiced Gems (S$26.80)

Baker’s Brew has come up with a series of locally-inspired goodies for their CNY 2020 collection, which includes these Cheese Spiced Gem biscuits.

Unlike the traditional iced gem biscuits we had in our childhood years, these ones from Baker’s Brew are made with savoury cheddar cheese, topped with a tangy royal icing and finished off with a hint of Cayenne spice.

For more information on how to order, click here.

2) Tutu Kueh Peanut Cookies (S$26.80)

Another one of Baker’s Brew’s CNY offerings are their Tutu Kueh Peanut Cookies, which claim to be made with peanuts that are roasted to bring out their fullest flavour.

While some might remember eating Tutu Kueh growing up, it’s still pretty uncommon to see them in cookie form, especially as a CNY snack.

For more information on how to order, click here.

You can also read more about their ondeh ondeh cookies here:

This section is brought to you by Baker’s Brew.

Savoury Fusion Goodies

3) Chilli Crab Cookies (S$18.90)

If your guests are bored of eating the usual almond or cashew nut cookies at CNY every year, Yume Patisserie‘s Chilli Crab Cookies may be sufficiently intriguing.

As only limited quantities of these cookies are available, customers are encouraged to place orders as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

You can Whatsapp them at +65 9006 5336 to place your order.

Islandwide delivery is also available.

4) Black Pepper Chicken Cookies (S$18.90)

Another unique offering from Yume Patisserie are these Black Pepper Chicken Cookies, which are handmade by the team.

Similarly, only limited quantities of these cookies are available.

You can Whatsapp them at +65 9006 5336 to place your order.

Islandwide delivery available.

5) Siao LA – Mala Pineapple Tarts (S$27.90)

Pineapple tarts are probably one of the most popular CNY snacks in the market.

These Siao LA – Mala Pineapple Tarts from Pineapple Tarts Singapore are their version of Mala hotpot in dessert form.

According to the brand, these tarts have no added preservatives and “boast a perfect balance between spicy and sweet”.

They are also fully homemade and handmade.

For more information on how to order, click here.

6) HDL Tomato Cookies (S$18.90)

These HDL tomato cookies from Pine Garden take inspiration from Haidilao’s famous tomato soup base, and offer a savoury twist to the traditional CNY cookie.

Limited retail stocks are available daily, while collection for online orders are available from now till Jan. 23, 2020 at the brand’s AMK Ave 10 outlet.

An advance notice of three days is required.

For more information on how to order, click here.

7) Dark Chocolate Bakkwa Barbeque Cookies (S$25)

These Dark Chocolate Bakkwa Barbeque Cookies from dessert maestro Janice Wong are made with 70 per cent dark chocolate from Santo Domingo and contain chunks of barbeque pork bits.

Great for those who want something savoury and not too sweet.

Do note that these cookies are best consumed within two weeks from their date of purchase and have a shelf life of three weeks.

For more information on how to order, click here.

Western-infused Goodies

8) Baked 18-Year Dried Mandarin Peel Truffle Cookies (S$32.10)

While mandarin peel is a traditional seasoning in Chinese food, what’s unusual is The Fullerton Hotel’s decision to pair it with truffle.

These Baked 18-Year Dried Mandarin Peel Truffle Cookies, which come in a box of eight, are only available for orders placed from now till Feb. 8, 2020.

Customers are also advised to allow three days for pre-order.

For more information on how to order, click here.

Vegan Goodies

9) Coconut Love Letters (S$32.80)

Love letters are a dime a dozen, but love letters infused with freshly squeezed coconut milk? Not so much.

This CNY, award-winning bakery Delcie’s has come up with their own version of Coconut Love Letters that are eggless, dairy-free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

No pork, lard or alcohol are used.

While online orders are now closed, these love letters are still available for walk-in store purchases, while stocks last.

Phone reservations are allowed for same-day collections, and customers are advised to call +65 6282 2951 (Tues – Sun, 11am – 7pm) to check for stock availability before heading down.

The brand also has a number of other vegan and diabetes-friendly cookies, which you can check out here.

Keto-friendly Goodies

10) Cheese Crisps (S$20.80)

Seriously Keto is Singapore’s first wholly ketogenic bakery.

For CNY 2020, they have come up with these low-carb and gluten-free Cheese Crisps that cater to those on the keto diet.

For more information on how to order, click here.

Top image via Delcie’s, Yume Patisserie on Instagram and Pineapple Tarts Singapore