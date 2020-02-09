Taiwan’s famous Ningxia night market in S’pore from Jan. 16 – Feb 9, 2020

Taipei’s Ningxia night market will be at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach from Jan. 16 to Feb. 9, 2020.

Over 30 food vendors from night market will be in Singapore

As one of the most popular night markets in Taipei with over 40 years of history, Ningxia Night Market welcomed approximately 1.8 million visitors in 2018 alone.

More than 30 food vendors from the popular food street will be brought to Singapore as part of the Asian Night Market: Taiwan Food Festival.

This is a sample size of the actual night market in Taipei, which features over 130 different types of Taiwanese food.

Flaming beef cubes, Taiwanese oyster omelette, fried chicken cutlet and more

Food items that will be at the night market in Singapore include Flaming Beef Cubes, Taiwanese Oyster Omelette, Egg-bombed Scallion Pancake, Fried Chicken Cutlet, and Tian Bu La (Taiwanese Oden).

Flaming Beef Cubes

Taiwanese Oyster Omelette

Egg-bombed Scallion Pancake

Fried Chicken Cutlet

Tian Bu La (Taiwanese Oden)

There will also be beef noodles by famous chef Cheng Cheng-chung and Taiwanese sausage with glutinous rice by Hokkien pop singer Tsai Hsiao-hu.

Beef Noodles

Taiwanese Sausage with Glutinous Rice

Games and mandopop performances

Last but not least, there will be games for children, in addition to mandopop performances by Singaporean artistes such as Wang Weiliang and Bunz.

You can find out more information about the night market here.

Details

Venue: Siloso Beach and Siloso Point, Sentosa

Date: Jan. 16 to Feb 9, 2020 (closed from Jan. 20 to 22)

Time: 5pm to 10:30pm

Top image via _yukoxoxo on Instagram