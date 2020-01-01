Woman in China, 20, arrested for posing without clothes at children’s amusement park

A 20-year-old woman in China was arrested after posing nude at an amusement park in the southern city of Nanning, in China’s Guangxi region.

Advertisement

The incident happened on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, according to a notice released by the Nanhu local police station in Nanning on Monday, Jan. 6.

Snapped pictures naked as she wanted to “document her youth”

Police said the woman, surnamed Zhang, had hired a 31-year-old male photographer, surnamed Xue, to take the pictures on a ride at Fengling Children’s Park.

Both subsequently shared the pictures onto their WeChat accounts.

According to Nanning Legal Online, Zhang arranged for the pictures to be taken as she thought she had a good figure, and wanted to document her youth.

However, she had not realised that being naked in public was illegal in China.

In a statement released last Friday, Jan. 3, the park said the photo shoot took place from 7:18pm to 8pm over three rides, with the woman and the photographer in two separate carriages.

Park condemned their behaviour

The park also condemned the pair’s behaviour, adding that the park’s workers were not aware of their actions on that day.

It said not only did the “indecent” photo shoot go against public order and the good morals promoted by China’s General Principles of the Civil Law, it also severely “damages the family-friendly atmosphere” of the park.

Such behaviour “deserves to be condemned by the entire society”, the statement read.

Advertisement

Detained for five days

Zhang was detained for five days for exposing her body in a public place.

Xue was detained for five days as well for distributing pornographic material.

Top image adapted via Nanning Legal Online/WeChat