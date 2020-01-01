fbpx

Back

Woman in China, 20, arrested for posing without clothes at children’s amusement park

She thought she had a good physique, and wanted to document her youth.

Kayla Wong | January 10, 02:04 pm

Events

Share

A 20-year-old woman in China was arrested after posing nude at an amusement park in the southern city of Nanning, in China’s Guangxi region.

The incident happened on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019, according to a notice released by the Nanhu local police station in Nanning on Monday, Jan. 6.

Snapped pictures naked as she wanted to “document her youth”

Police said the woman, surnamed Zhang, had hired a 31-year-old male photographer, surnamed Xue, to take the pictures on a ride at Fengling Children’s Park.

Image via Nanning Legal Online/WeChat

Both subsequently shared the pictures onto their WeChat accounts.

According to Nanning Legal Online, Zhang arranged for the pictures to be taken as she thought she had a good figure, and wanted to document her youth.

However, she had not realised that being naked in public was illegal in China.

In a statement released last Friday, Jan. 3, the park said the photo shoot took place from 7:18pm to 8pm over three rides, with the woman and the photographer in two separate carriages.

Park condemned their behaviour

The park also condemned the pair’s behaviour, adding that the park’s workers were not aware of their actions on that day.

It said not only did the “indecent” photo shoot go against public order and the good morals promoted by China’s General Principles of the Civil Law, it also severely “damages the family-friendly atmosphere” of the park.

Such behaviour “deserves to be condemned by the entire society”, the statement read.

Detained for five days

Zhang was detained for five days for exposing her body in a public place.

Xue was detained for five days as well for distributing pornographic material.

Top image adapted via Nanning Legal Online/WeChat

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

114 FairPrice stores remain open on first day of Chinese New Year 2020

To cater to all your last-minute CNY needs.

January 10, 02:03 pm

Animal lover pays S$12,500 defamation settlement for wrongly accusing woman of running over dog with car

He also apologised to the woman.

January 10, 01:47 pm

122 drug offenders, including 14-year-old, arrested in 4-day CNB raid

In one particular raid, 353g of cannabis was found in a residential unit.

January 10, 01:29 pm

26-year-old S'porean in Australia arrested for importing child-like sex doll from China

Another Singaporean being naughty overseas.

January 10, 12:47 pm

3 killed, 4 injured after gunman opens fire in Thailand gold store robbery

The gunman is still at large.

January 10, 12:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close